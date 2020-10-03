Two dogs are equal to 60 humans when it comes to looking for lost or stranded people, search and rescue officials say.
A specially-trained Labrador retriever and German shepherd have been added to the ranks of search and rescue teams in the Central and South Okanagan.
“Dogs have a great sense of smell, but they also have superior hearing and night vision. This can help save time and time is of the essence in a search,” Mike Arychuk from the Oliver-Osoyoos search and rescue team said in Monday release.
“One search dog can be the equivalent of 20 to 30 human searchers,” Arychuk said.
“We are looking forward to having our dogs aid in search and rescues in the Okanagan and surrounding area,” said Terry Downs from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.
Both dogs recently went through an RCMP canine training program in Merritt. The lab is named Chase and the German shepherd is named Kaya.
Volunteers with search and rescue can put in 2,000 hours of unpaid training learning how to be a K-9 handler. It can cost thousands of dollars, most of which is at the handler's own expense.
Search and rescue teams do not charge for their services when members are called out to find missing people or hikers who are stranded in the backcountry due to some misadventure.
Some funding is received from provincial and local governments, but most comes through member contributions or community donations.