Flavour boosters wake up the palate
I’ve grown weary of my cooking. The stock making and soup creating has hit breaking point — especially now that I’ve eaten it for breakfast! — and the once-fever pitch no-knead bread baking has relaxed into a weekly endeavor.
Beans and pulses have worked themselves into most everything I can think of, and I can no longer bear the thought of cabbage, however its prepared (and believe me I’ve tried it all).
The arctic real estate, a.k.a. my freezer, is home to every little bit of leftover now. And I’m sure at one point in the future I can conduct my own mini black box competition at the stove. I’m desperate to dine out.
The few take-out meals I’ve had were like mini vacations for my soul and my palate, and experiencing others' cooking talents helped give me a spark of inspiration. To ease my palate fatigue, I’ve turned to flavour boosters, punchy condiments guaranteed to kick any culinary roadblocks to the curb.
The first one came about by an excess of baby cucumbers and was a ticket back to a memorable Sichuan dish I enjoyed on numerous occasions in Richmond. Smashed cucumbers cut into chunks and salted, are tossed in a vinaigrette of Chinese black vinegar (an aged rice-based vinegar), with minced garlic, soy, sesame oil and hit of sambal chile sauce. It’s highly addictive,
delightful as a first course dish or side, and the leftover vinaigrette is fabulous drizzled over other vegetables, be they steamed or stir-fried. It’s currently in regular rotation.
The second booster is Cantonese, a crazy good combination of minced ginger, minced green onion and salt in neutral oil, such as canola, grapeseed or light olive oil. The salt plays a supporting role here, not a walk-on part, so yes, it’s salty but it’s also gingery and oniony.
Traditionally, it’s used as a dipping sauce for steamed chicken that’s anointed with a bit of sesame oil and soy, but I’ve also used it on steamed white fish, such as cod or
halibut (in season right now). Be it breakfast or dinner, it brings any dish it touches to life, from simple steamed rice, scrambled eggs, and even a bowl of noodles. I can’t get enough of it.
The third condiment, a quick and easy method for making preserved lemons, brings a bright and citrusy explosion to any mealtime. The recipe, from cookbook author Mark Bittman, asks for diced fresh lemons to be tossed in salt and sugar. The dicing into small pieces aids in speeding up the preserving aspect of the condiment, along with the salt and sugar. For uses, think Mediterranean: add a tablespoon to pick up a dish of slow-cooked peppers, eggplant and white beans; in couscous-based stews with chickpeas, artichokes and peas; or lamb with apricots.
It adds zip to a dish of risotto – one my favourite applications – with sautéed leeks and parmesan, or with fish or seafood. In pasta dishes use it to add pizzaz to either pesto, carbonara or to a simple dish of spaghetti tossed with freshly grated parmesan and olive oil.
Add a spoonful to the blender and whizz it up for a creamy and lemony vinaigrette, drizzled over a salad of greens, or toss a spoonful in dips such as hummus or in crème fraiche over smoked salmon.
Any Easter dinner leftovers — virtually any dish that needs a bit of brightness — will be given a second life with this delicious number. And let’s face it we can all use a bit of brightness right now.
Quick and Easy Preserved Lemons
Yield: about two cups
4 lemons, preferably organic, washed
1 Tablespoon kosher or sea salt
2 Tablespoons sugar
Thinly slice the lemons, stack the rounds and cut into tiny dice, removing as many seeds as possible. Put the lemons and their juice in a bowl and sprinkle with the salt and sugar. Toss well and transfer to a jar. Let the mixture sit overnight in the refrigerator, shaking the jar periodically. Use when needed. It will last up to two weeks.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, a Penticton writer, cook and traveller, goes in search of the delectable. This exclusive column runs twice monthly on Tuesdays.