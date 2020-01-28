B.C.’s seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie will be in Penticton on Monday, March 30, to speak about the life-long process of aging and to speak with area seniors.
Mackenzie’s talk will be at 1 p.m. at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre.
Following her remarks, the advocate would like to chat informally with seniors in attendance.
She was scheduled to speak in Penticton last fall but was forced to reschedule her visit when her flight was cancelled.
“We are delighted the advocate is able to join us and speak to the important topic of Aging - A Life-long Process,” said Elmie Saaltink, president of the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society.
“Ms. Mackenzie’s talk speaks to the importance of making choices that can help us age well over the much longer term.”
All are welcome at the talk.
The Office of the Seniors Advocate was established by the B.C. Government in 2014 to monitor and analyze seniors’ services in B.C. and make recommendations to government and service providers to address systemic issues.
The services which the office monitors are in five areas: health care, housing, income supports, personal supports and transportation.
The advocate is required to report annually to the minister of health on the office’s activities.
It was the first office of its kind in Canada.
In December, the advocate’s office released its fifth monitoring report, which focuses on key services in the province that fall under the advocate’s legislated mandate. The findings are from 2018-2019.
Key highlights include:
• The seniors population in B.C. grew by 4% in 2018 and seniors now represent 18% of the population compared to 14% in 2008. (In Penticton, the seniors population is close to 30%).
• The seniors population is generally healthy; 19% are living with high complexity chronic conditions, and only 6% are diagnosed with dementia. This has remained relatively stable over the last five years.
• 26% of emergency department visits and 44% of hospitalizations were for seniors. This has been slowly increasing over the past five years.
• 93% of seniors, and 72% of those aged 85 or older, live independently in private dwellings while only 6% of seniors live in assisted living or long-term care.
The full report can be found on the advocate’s website: www.seniorsadvocatebc.ca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.