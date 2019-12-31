It’s not just the end of the year, it’s the end of the decade.
Therefore, it’s a double-whammy reason to celebrate New Year’s Eve with quality bubbles.
After all, the tingling froth of sparkling wine, its very effervescence, is inherently special and celebratory.
Of course, everyone’s definition of quality may differ.
For some, it exclusively means pricey, real Champagne, the sparkling wine that can only be called such if its made by a producer in France’s Champagne region from one or all of the traditional grapes of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier.
Champagne enjoys a second fermentation in the bottle in which added yeast and sugar naturally creates the carbon dioxide that gives the wine its ubiquitous fine bubbles.
Champagne ages in the bottle for at least 15 months, time in which the wine slumbers on dead yeast.
Resting on expired yeast may sound a little nasty, but it’s what gives Champagne added texture, elegant bubbles and distinctive and delicious aromas and flavours of freshly baked bread, buttered toast, brioche, biscuit and-or cake.
Basically, it’s a bit of a Paris patisserie in a bottle.
Other producers around the world that make such sparkling wine can’t call it Champagne, but can refer to it as methode champenoise, traditional method or Cava, if made in Spain.
The majority of sparkling wines are made using the tank method, also called charmat or Prosecco process, after the Italian bubbly bearing the same name.
It’s cheaper and easier than the Champagne method of secondary fermentation in the bottle because the follow-up fermentation happens in a big stainless-steel tank in which the sugar and yeast mixture is added to the wine and the resulting carbon dioxide causes the tank to pressurize, giving the wine its bubbles.
The bubbles tend to be coarser and tank-method sparklers also tend to have fewer yeasty, or bready, aromas and flavours.
Carbonation, in which carbon dioxide is injected into wine to give it bubbles, is the very cheapest and easiest way to create sparkling wine.
Here are nine sparkling wines, eight from B.C. and one from Italy, which will be welcome at any New Year’s celebration.
Joie Farm 2018 Quotidien Brut ($25) from Naramata is made Prosecco-style with a twist.
Its secondary fermentation in a big stainless-steel tank is proceeded by some aging in a used puncheon barrel, which doesn’t add any wood or oak taste, but does lend some biscuit flavour.
The resulting blend of sparkling Riesling and Chardonnay has aromas and flavours of lemon meringue, pineapple and lightly-browned toast.
By the way, Quotidien translated from French means your daily ration, a great name for a bubbly that’s affordable and approachable and suitable for a Monday night or New Year’s Eve.
Plein de Vie 2018 ($21), which translated means lively, is a continuation of Joie Farm’s pursuit of fun and accessible bubbles.
This sparkling Rose is made of Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir and will reward you with a profile of strawberry, cranberry and biscuit.
Gray Monk 2017 Odyssey White Brut ($26) from Lake Country is a methode champenoise fine-bubbled blend of Riesling, Pinot Blanc, Chardonnay and Musque with aromas and flavours of apple, lime, honey and almonds.
Aromatic tangerine and white flower bursts forth from every glass of CedarCreek Home Block Sparkling Brut ($25) from Kelowna.
While made of the traditionally sweeter Muscat Ottonel grape, the CedarCreek interpretation is finished dry (brut) by picking the grapes early to maintain refreshing acidity and tank fermentation to dry.
You can’t go wrong popping a bottle of Township 7 Seven Stars 2016 Polaris ($36) from Penticton on New Year’s Eve or any day of the year.
The classic Blanc de Blancs (bubbly made methode champenoise from 100% Chardonnay) won best Canadian sparkling wine at the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships in London, England, in November.
The apple, peach and lime profile of the championship wine is backed up by fine bubbles, creamy texture and a whiff of warm biscuits.
Speaking of award-winning sparklers, Haywire Vintage Bub 2013 ($45) from Summerland and Harper’s Trail Sparkling Chardonnay 2016 ($23) from Kamloops both made the Top 20 list of wines at Whistler’s Cornucopia food and wine festival last month.
Vintage Bub was additionally honoured as top sparkling.
Both are traditional method beauties, with Bub displaying apple, grapefruit and toasted hazelnut and the Harper’s offering apple, peach, almond and freshly-baked bread.
The Inniskillin Tempranillo Rose ($25) from Oliver is also made methode champenoise and its pink colour denotes the strawberry and pink grapefruit aromas and flavours with a touch of toast.
Gemma di Luna Prosecco ($20) from Italy is the only sparkling from outside of the Thompson Okanagan on this year’s list for good reason.
When I featured it seven weeks ago in the column, it spurred a sellout at the private liquor stores where it’s regularly stocked.
Part of the reason was its peach-lemon-and-honey taste bracketed by lasting bubbles.
But part of it was also the fact it comes in an alluring and instantly identifiable light-blue bottle.
The wine is back on the shelf at Mission Liquor in Kelowna.
World’s best Riesling
CedarCreek 2018 Estate Riesling ($19) from Kelowna scored 97 points out of 100 and beat out 500 other wines across the planet to win the Wolf Blass Trophy for world’s best semi-dry Riesling at the Canberra International Riesling Challenge in Australia.
The award is named after Blass because the Australian winemaker proved the country can make stunning Rieslings, in addition to the Shiraz and Chardonnay its best known for.
“I don’t want the semi-dry reference in the award to scare anyone off,” said CedarCreek winemaker Taylor Whelan.
“Rather than define it as dry or sweet, we take a holistic approach and make sure the sugar and the acidity in this wine is beautifully balanced, so the Riesling is a bright, crisp and fresh expression of lemon, lime and peach.”
Whelan is particularly pleased the accolade is for the Riesling in CedarCreek’s Estate label.
“Our Estate level wines under $20 are extremely good value and to have that recognized feels good,” he said.
“They receive almost as much care and attention as our Platinum tier, which cost $30 and more.”
Platinum wines tend to be from a single vineyard, where the Estate bottlings can contain wines made from grapes from several vineyards.
In the case of the winning Riesling, its grapes from40-year-old vines a the winery’s Naramata Bench Vineyard as well as some 30-year-old vines from one of CedarCreek’s home blocks surrounding the winery off Lakeshore Road.
“Two of the other big winners at the Canberra competition were from Germany and New Zealand, so we are in good company,” said Whelan.
The Estate Riesling can be enjoyed on its own or paired with spicy Asian dishes, seafood or cheeses such as brie or gouda.
Earlier this year, CedarCreek was named Canadian Winery of the Year for a third time at the InterVin International Wine Awards, where it also won gold medals for its 2018 Platinum
Block 3 Riesling and 2017 Platinum Haynes Creek Syrah.
Steve MacNaull is a reporter at The Okanagan Weekend. Reach him at steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.
Also catch Steve’s Okanagan Wine & Dine Show on Saturdays at 11:15 a.m. exclusively on OkanaganValleyRadio.com. If you miss it then,shows are always available in the podcast vault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.