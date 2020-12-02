It’s the time of year when many charitable and social agencies reach out for donors.
It’s also a prime time of year when crooks pose as organizations and charities in order to scam seniors.
Janet Filipenko of the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society says according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, in 2019, more than $36 million was taken from seniors (65 years and older) through scams. That same year, there were 14,000 reports of scams targeting the senior demographic.
Filipenko offers five characteristics that are common to most scams, like those that come via email or phone:
Unsolicited: the scammer reaches out to you to fix your furnace or computer, remove a virus from your computer or offer you a prize.
Urgency: there is typically a time crunch – something will expire in 24 hours if you don’t act now.
Fear: someone has taken money from your account, you could be arrested, your account has been suspended, a family member is in jail. These urgings play on your emotions and fears.
Want: they want something from you, most often personal information, such as your social insurance number or banking information or money.
Give: they say they will provide you with a trip or a prize, a big lottery win or your computer will be repaired.
Filipenko said there are simple ways to protect yourself:
1. Legitimate companies and organizations don’t ask for personal information over email. Scammers send emails that look exactly like those from banks and major companies but they are designed to trick you into giving information or downloading a file that could harm or disable your computer.
If you receive an email asking you to submit personal or sensitive information by clicking a button in the email to log into your account — DON’T. Go directly to the company website, log into your account there and conduct your business that way.
If a friend or family member sends you something that you weren’t expecting or it looks unusual, give them a call and check it out, just to be sure.
2. Nothing is that urgent. Even if an email or phone call says something will happen right away if you don’t act, step back. Take a few minutes to detach from your emotional response and consider what’s happening.
Particularly, never promise or send money to someone you don’t know and never meet someone to get money from your bank.
3. Passwords: we hear it all the time — make strong passwords and don’t use them on multiple websites; it’s like having one key for 10 locks.
Depending on the website, you should use unique combinations of letters (upper and lower case), numbers and symbols. Passwords such as “12345” or “abcdef” are very easy to guess and should never be used.
Remembering all of our passwords can certainly be a challenge though. Filipenko said the best way for many seniors is to write the passwords down, but don’t store them next to your computer or device.
“Also, make sure you don’t write something like, ‘bank password: xxxxxxxxx’ or the name of your bank followed by the password. Give it a code name that you will remember.”
Filipenko says, for example, if a family member works in banking, use that person’s first name and then your password for the bank website.
This will trigger your memory for the password but it will stump a criminal.
4. Keep the virus and malware protection up-to-date on your computer and keep the operating systems on your computers and mobile devices current as well.
The makers of our systems send out regular updates to help protect the systems from harmful intruders and it’s important to let your devices install these updates.
Most of all, be careful online and on the telephone. Be especially wary if you receive an unsolicited request to part with your money or your personal information.
Don’t.
For more information on how to prevent fraud or scams and what to do if you have been the victim of such a crime, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/ or call them, toll free at
1-888-495-8501.