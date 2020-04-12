Jillie Bean, a five-month old Pomeranian/Papillon mix now works at The Herald. She is owned by Penny Brown of our classified department and comes to the office most days.
Unfortunately, The Herald's office is presently closed due to COVID-19, but staff is accessible by phone during regular business hours at 250-492-4002.
Jillie is now the second office dog at The Herald. Milo, owned by editor James Miller, divides his time between the office and Dragon's Den on Front Street, where he also "works" part-time.