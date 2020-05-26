Editor’s note: This is the first in a six-part series introducing the six pieces in the Penticton public sculpture program for 2020-21. Articles are being supplied by Robin Robertson, who helps run the program under contract by the City of Penticton.
Meet me at the….
Have you ever said that to a friend? I bet many of us have said, “Meet me at the Peach.” We all know where that is.
This year, how about meeting a friend at one of our new sculpture installations?
First up, considering “Lost,” a three-metre, 225-kilogram woman made of salvaged steel.
Located in the roundabout at the base of Vancouver Hill, “Lost” certainly has the scale and presence that makes for head-turning public art.
And her message is clear. Or is it?
Artist Karl Mattson from Rolla, B.C., explains that 15 years ago he became concerned about environmental health and safety around his farm. He lives in a rural area north of Dawson Creek in the heart of oil-and-gas country. Dangerous emissions from gas wells near his property caused him concern for his safety. He channeled that into a series of art pieces exploring breathing and communications.
Mattson was raised on the farm and had the “freedom and luxury of being raised by an artist mom,” he said.
He has always made art and as a teenager learned to weld, which is his preferred method. He uses scavenged material from around his farm and industry scrap yards. Things he describes as “weird and wonderful.”
“Lost” was chosen for the roundabout before anyone heard of COVID-19. Its selection for the exhibition was somewhat prophetic, in that the woman depicted in the sculpture wears a mask and was build out of Mattson’s concerns about breathing.
The head of “Lost,” which looks like a diving helmet, is actually a furnace. During other showings, the piece has been interactive, offering a typewriter on which people could bang out messages, which were then lifted by a manual conveyor to the furnace, where they were incinerated.
Access to public art has never been more important than it is now. Next week, we’ll introduce you to “Peekaboo and Waterfeather” near City Hall.
Robin Robertson is an avid public art supporter who detours frequently to see outdoor art