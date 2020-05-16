Hissing menace gets cornered
Dear Editor:
Frantically the American Coot flapped her wings, and propelled herself across the pond to get away from a muskrat in hot pursuit. She sprayed water up in his face as she ran along the top of the murky, smelly, green liquid surface. Waves of stagnant water obscured the wanna-be predator’s vision, and left the critter spluttering in frustration, while the bird squawked in indignation, making her getaway.
I wondered if the rodent was hoping that mud hen tartare was on the menu, or if he was just messing with her. Nothing like terrorizing a stupid bird, perhaps he thought, or maybe it was merely a friendly game of cat and mouse, albeit rat and bird. Normally, escargot (snails), frogs (not just the legs), and bugs, are the muskrat’s source of protein, anyhow, and easier game for the rodent than water fowl.
In any event, the Coot flew a short distance and settled down again, while the muskrat moseyed along, paddling nonchalantly, in the centre of the pool. You win some you lose some; he shrugged it off and snagged a tasty plant root instead, then hid in the thicket of the bush along the water’s edge and daintily devoured his food through his nimble digits, happily munching away with sharp buck teeth.
Watching the rodent eat reminded me of another time when I found a muskrat trapped in a window well, which it had fallen into accidentally, then scratched on the church’s basement window to get our attention. I remarked how the church mouse wasn’t so quiet after all, then was astonished to find a muskrat staring back at me through the glass, with a toothy grin on its face.
One of the guys named Jon grabbed an empty ice cream bucket and a roll of paper towel and off our group went, to rescue it. I meanwhile grabbed the camera from the car.
Jon chased it round and round the window well until he finally cornered the hissing, two pound menace and air lifted it to safety. In the excitement, the rodent dove out of the bucket and ran towards me, and I screamed like a little girl, begging Jon to save me from it, but was relieved to see the creature scurry off into the dark. Turns out, I was in a flap over nothing.
Doreen Zyderveld-Hagel, Kelowna
Political dogma tops human need
Dear Editor:
Dan Albas, I would have expected better of you. Your editorial “Ignoring fraud” (May 15) shows a lack of awareness of the reality around us, and in its place a classic adherence to Conservative party principles with no regard for people.
I, like you, don’t like government fraud. However, I am smart enough to know that one cannot roll out a major government plan of massive relief to a nation thrust rather suddenly into turmoil, and expect also to put dedicated time into making sure it all works perfectly and that no one rips it off.
I appreciate, frankly, the government’s bold and frank admission that there will be fraud, and it will be caught, but for now we need to get assistance out.
Anyone who calls EI or CRA knows only too well that those workers are swamped beyond comprehension, and are frantically trying to keep up. To ask them also to check every application for potential fraud, and thus delay payments to millions of people who need it right now is childish and naive at best, and just plain political stupidity at its most shameful.
I have been somewhat impressed by many of your stances on issues that displayed a sense of the world around you. I’m afraid to say you blew it this time, putting political dogma ahead of human need.
Shame on you.
Donald Schmidt, Penticton
Private failure of elderly and infirm
Dear Editor:
Even two decades ago, long-term care workers had case loads so high that they often worked an entire shift without a single break. Then came the P3’s. Private companies bought public care homes and “brought in some efficiencies.”
Typically they laid off the entire staff and then offered to re-hire them at wages $6-$10 per hour less, without benefits. These “efficiencies” worked wonders for profitability.
A recent study showed that the treatment of long-term care patients in B.C. was much worse in private than in public facilities. The reasons for this aren’t hard to find. The thirst for profit led to even higher patient loads. Lower wages combined with higher patient loads resulted in staff shortages. Many people didn’t want to work in private care homes. Finally, staff shortages led to still higher patient loads. If a few workers were absent that day, the remaining workers couldn’t do all that was needed.
Then came COVID-19. Sizable outbreaks were triggered by care-home workers who worked while ill. Why didn’t these workers just stay home? Low wages left them without savings. Without paid sick leave, they couldn’t pay their rent or buy food.
I see governments and private operators as guilty of blindness to the fundamental needs of citizens – both the needs of care-home workers and the needs of those they care for.
But I’m guilty too. I saw workers denied a living wage and working in oppressive conditions. I took no action. I left politics to the politicians. In the new world of COVID-19, we have discovered that low-level health care workers aren’t doing “menial” work. They are caring for the old and infirm.
The federal government plans to spend $4 billion to improve the wages of “essential workers” during the pandemic. But that measure is only temporary. We used to pay care-home workers a living wage. We used to pay other “menial” workers a living wage. Why can’t we do that again?
Gary Willis, Kelowna
Salty saying amidst pandemic
Dear Editor:
Like the old salts of the sea say, “We see no ships! Only hardship now!”
But old friendships will pass this way again soon.
Be patient, good things will come for those with faith. I’m wondering just how many of us baby boomers are thinking outside of this pox that has been bestowed on us all at the present?
Almost two months or more now, but every now and then some old soldier will come out of the blue and exclaim, “Don’t let the bastards grind you down.” And yes it’s good advice if you are of sound mind not to let it.
So, for all you old’uns, how many of us would consider sucking on an icicle hanging from the eaves of our house, drink rainwater from the rain barrel, eat fresh fallen snow? Two months ago, not on your nelley you say. Well, now you could consider being young and foolish and doing just that.
Our air quality and sky clarity has never been this pure since briefly in another disaster not so long ago. Two wake-up calls for us old folk in one life span, and even more for our Second World War veterans; yes, even all the war veterans in between for that matter.
And let’s not forget those who returned home from some R&R to find that the place they called home is now a smouldering ember or sold down the river by a thundering storm. Ignites the imagination if you have never fallen victim to these inevitable tragedies don’t you think? I see no ships, only hardship through this pandemic and hopefully old friendships will be renewed after this ordeal.
Andy Homan, Penticton