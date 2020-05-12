The speed at which B.C.’s economy re-starts will depend on careful and deliberate decisions made by business owners, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
She urged caution as the economy opens up again after nearly two-months of public health orders that directly shuttered thousands of businesses while creating a cascading effect of closures across many sectors.
“As we look ahead to the re-start of our province in the coming days, we want to move slowly and thoughtfully,” Henry said Monday during the province's daily COVID-19 update.
“Being patient and calm must be top of mind right now. I think it is important for all of us to not feel rushed, to make sure that we're doing what's best for our families, our communities, our business.
“A steady stream will be far more successful than a rushing river that can damage things in its path. COVID-19 has not gone away. It is still a risk to us. When and if you re-open your business, do what is right for your business, to protect yourself, your employees, and your customers.”
Only 23 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. between Saturday and Monday morning, the lowest two-day total in more than two months.
A total of 2,353 people have tested positive for the disease, and 1,719 of them have now fully recovered.
There are still 634 active cases, but only 66 people are being treated in hospital, down from a peak of 149 in early April. Nevertheless, Health Minister Adrian Dix urged British Columbians not to believe the threat has passed, and not to make plans to travel during the Victoria Day long weekend.
“The best place to be in B.C. is where you live,” Dix said. “Let’s make that the cornerstone of a spectacular B.C. long weekend. Stay local, stay apart, stay safe.”
The number of people recovered from the virus is 1,719 and there are no new community outbreaks.
“It’s still here in every health authority, looking for chances to take a greater hold again and we can’t give it a chance,” Dix warned. “The risks are too high. Rebooting this virus now or a second wave later in the year will put all our surgical, social and economic renewal plans at risk.”
The provincial government is allowing a partial reopening of the B.C. economy starting May 19, the day after the Victoria Day holiday.
The parameters used around the 1918 flu pandemic cannot be applied to this novel coronavirus because it’s not influenza, Henry said.
“We are learning as we go. And absolutely, we are watching Germany and they are very similar to the approach we are taking and there has been a slight increase and it has been a little bit hard to know exactly why.”