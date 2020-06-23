Nourishing provisions have always been at the heart of Joy Road Catering. The long-time Penticton-based business drove home the concept of local, regional and sustainable food more than 14 years ago, and remains a stalwart supporter of our area farmers and makers.
Founded by chefs Cameron Smith and Dana Ewert, the business transitioned a little over a year ago into the capable hands of chef and husband and wife team Brett Turner and Olivia Fobert.
The couple, who also run a successful Vancouver catering firm, Cocktails and Canapes, spent every second weekend last summer with Smith and Ewert, learning what makes Joy Road and its “cuisine du terroir” so special.
They then took the winter months to determine how they wanted to put their own spin on the newly acquired business.
And then COVID-19 hit.
Like every restaurant and catering company, the impact was huge. Having hired all their full-time staff in March — to ready themselves for a busy wedding season and long table dinner series — cancellations came in fast and furious and by March 14, they had lost 90 percent of their business.
They’re another shining example of resilience in the hospitality industry. Instead of crying into their pillows (which I would have done), wedding plans were quickly moved onto next year’s calendar. And with the prospects of a downtown farmers’ market — at that time in limbo — they quickly brainstormed culinary ideas and concepts to bring the Joy Road Catering (JRC for short) brand to life and into the hands of hungry customers.
First came the purchase of a parking lot on Winnipeg Street in Penticton, next door to The Black Antler restaurant. While they presently live and work at Joy Road Catering’s 10-acre farm and catering kitchen, the former parking lot will become the new home for the business.
Before they break ground this October, they have moved a shipping container onto the property. On Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m. to
3 p.m. (or until they sell out), this is where their farmers’ market stall comes to life. Find all your favourite treats from sourdough bread to luscious pastries — including their signature lemon tarts — and sticky buns, to seasonal fruit gallettes and housemade granola. But beyond that, find a wonderful line of “provisions.”
One Saturday, I bought freshly-foraged morel mushrooms, housemade rhubarb butter, coffee from Calgary-based Phil & Sebastian, burrata from Salmon Arm cheese maker Tanto Latte and a herb-and-garlic marinated hangar steak. I had dinner sorted! This past weekend, there were fresh organic strawberries, and the bonus of a cherry-picked selection of local wines for sale. Rustic benches are provided for those who want to dig in to a morning pastry before setting off home.
To further drive home its market and provisions concept, JRC offers a “Curated Market Bag” every other Friday to mirror a shop through the Farmers’ Market. As a pre-purchase through the website, customers can dig in to selection of the caterer’s breads and pastries, organic greens, seasonal vegetables and fruits, a local cheese, preserves and a sustainable protein, all of it based on what’s fresh that week sourced from farmers and makers.
The market bag is picked up on the Friday at the container, and is a great way to shop the market especially when you’re pressed for time.
The famed long-table dinners will once again commence Sunday evenings from July 18 through to September, but this year Turner and Fobert have reimagined them at the new Blue Bee Orchard/La Petite Abeille cidery on Naramata Bench.
In the meantime, hungry diners can recreate their own long table dining magic with the JRC alfresco long-table dinner boxes. The take-out extravaganza, for two, is designed to transport you back to a beautiful communal table in a vineyard.
Sadly, I never had the chance to experience one of Joy Road’s long-table dinners at God’s Mountain Estate, so I thought I could experience what they might have been like — minus the conviviality of a group — and had one delivered. Arriving in a long box tied with butcher’s string, the value-driven multi-course meal, all set in individual containers, sang the highlights of seasonal produce and the talents of the kitchen team.
Starting with their housemade charcuterie and olive-studded fougasse, followed by wicked bacon butter-dipped radishes with JRC garden ranch, organic greens with champagne and tarragon vinaigrette, braised greens highlighted by tangy rhubarb and dill, a charcoal-grilled hangar steak napped with a morel and white wine cream sauce and many other interim courses, it was all completely delicious, a study in textures and flavours. The sweet finish was provided by their lemon tarts, accompanied by anise hyssop meringues and edible flowers, followed by chunks of quality dark chocolate.
The inclusion of a bottle of Lock & Worth 2018 Semillon was a well-matched pairing throughout — and the inclusion of two blue-striped cloth napkins an elegant touch. The containers are all recyclable and compostable and the printed menu includes easy-to-follow heating instructions.
Down the road, we can expect big things from Joy Road’s new downtown — and year-round — location. Designed in collaboration with local architect Cal Meiklejohn, plans are for a three-storey building starting with a custom-built main floor retail and bakeshop with adjoining state-of-the-art catering kitchen, slated for a Spring 2021 opening.
The second phase will include six guest suites total on both second and third floors, with a hidden courtyard. The suites will be culinary-driven and a way to promote the food and wine culture on the region, with e-bikes to explore the KVR, and JRC pastries delivered to your door – naturally.
This next phase doesn’t change the foundation laid by founders Smith and Ewart but expands on their community-based cuisine du terroir offerings with a new future venue multi-layered with nourishment and deliciousness.
A joyful road indeed.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, a Penticton writer, cook and traveller, goes in search of the delectable.