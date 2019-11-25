While hearty soups and stews are the go-to cravings on chilly days, there’s a wealth of seasonal ingredients ready to renew the salad course, even in winter.
Root vegetables, while the perfect choice for long braises, also work wonderfully as a first course salad.
Celery root, for example, the gnarly, alien-looking vegetable appearing in the produce aisle right now, should not be overlooked. It might look daunting to prepare, but it’s dead easy. Simply peel, slice thin and cut into matchsticks, julienne strips or grate. It has an earthy, super-concentrated celery-ness, and you can gussy it up by adding thinly sliced celery – along with celery leaves – and toss in a light mustardy vinaigrette.
A classic French preparation for celery root is served in a creamy mustardy remoulade, or sauce. The peeled and cut root is blanched briefly, cooled and tossed in the remoulade. I especially love celery root salads, either cooked or raw, with toasted and chopped walnuts to finish – delicious!
Cabbage, the cruciferous vegetable, is wonderful consumed as a slaw. There is green, red and Savoy, and the lighter leaves of the Napa or sui choy variety. Add in the usual carrots and parsley for colour. The fall harvest of apples and pears add natural sweetness – look for red Anjou pears especially. Broccoli stems, when peeled and sliced thin or grated also play nice in a slaw.
Fennel bulb, with its slight anisey flavour, makes a refreshing salad with orange segments. The orange juice extracted while you segment the orange adds the right amount of sweet acidity. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle with a fragrant olive oil, et voila! Add in the feathery fronds too for a dark green flourish.
Think beyond the lettuce leaf and add in roughly torn celery leaves, parsley – Italian or curly – dill or watercress. Look at them not as a garnish but as an integral ingredient. They add a bright, vibrant element and can also stand up to winter vegetable salads that feature beets, mushrooms, cabbage or fennel. Celery leaves are wonderful as an addition in any salad. Sadly, most produce departments cut off the leaves at the top of the stalks before displaying, so I look for the most leaves hidden inside the bunched up stalks.
Radicchio and endive leaves add slight bitter notes, with radicchio adding a gorgeous deep purple colour, and whole endive leaves can act as a scoop for appetizer fare such as egg or chicken salad, or herbed goat cheese.
Winter greens add vitamin-rich heft to the salad course, and can stand up to creamy and garlicky dressings. Think spinach, kale – available in red, black and green varieties – and Brussels sprout leaves, those freed from their balled-up confines. Beets, from golden to red, are widely available over the winter, and the now classic pairing of roasted or steamed and sliced beets with goat cheese and a drizzle of olive oil is a festive-looking and delicious choice.
When it comes to slicing, think different strokes for different folks. For example, I love using the smaller grate option on the box grater for a finer texture, especially with carrots. And a mandoline is wonderful for thin slices, especially for apples, fennel and celery, or making slaws. The Kuhn Rikon brand makes a simple and affordable mandoline, and comes with a blade guard.
A vegetable peeler too gives nice thin shaving or shards of parmesan, and long curly ribbons when you run it over the length of a carrot, or a cucumber. If you’re using a knife, make sure it’s sharp for the perfect julienne, matchsticks or chiffonade, but tearing by hand is the right approach for delicate lettuces as well as herbs in a salad.
Adding texture and dimension really makes the salad course pop. Think toasted breadcrumbs or croutons, roasted chickpeas, raw apple or pear (for that sweetness), toasted almonds, pumpkins seeds or sesame seeds, or cooked grains such as wheat berries (farro) or rye. Crumbled feta or parmesan in shards adds a salty umami layer and extra heft to make it a heartier course.
If you’re hankering for a more grain-centric salad, try using something different, such as the larger, round couscous, millet or tiny lentils. They all can stand up to bold flavours, such as tart pomegranate molasses for sweetness.
Pomegranate seeds, dried fruit, olives, sundried tomatoes or preserved lemon should all be considered for winter salads – try them out.
To dress it up, rethink your vinegar. There’s a world of acidity out there, it’s not all about the balsamic. Sherry vinegar adds a mellow flavour to winter salads, and white wine or champagne vinegars are strongly acidic but fairly neutral in flavour. Like salt, the purpose of vinegar is to highlight ingredients not dominate them. Lemon juice is my go-to, freshly squeezed that is; it adds a bright citrus and clean flavour.
The classic ratio when making a vinaigrette – because you are making your own, right? – is three parts oil to one part vinegar. But because not all vinegars are created equal in acidity, I suggest starting with a one-to-one ratio, then add oil to taste.
The key is to add oil slowly, whether you’re whisking it by hand or using a blender or food processor. In this way the oil incorporates evenly to make an emulsion. Some olive oils are too heavy in flavour to use in vinaigrettes so I use half of a lighter vegetable oil. You can also whip in a half avocado for a creamier element. I’ve also added in half of an organic orange, peel and all, for textural and citrusy interest. If you’re using sesame oil, remember a little goes a long way.
Adding a sweet element to dressings is optional but if you need to, consider honey, brown sugar or pomegranate molasses over white sugar – and don’t overdo it.
And go easy on the dressing in general. There’s nothing worse than a soggy salad. Having spent all that time prepping your salad, you still want to taste all the ingredients in it. Add a little at a time and gently toss, then taste.
With the holidays approaching, and temptation and over-indulgence looming, the salad course will hold you in good stead. Remember, it’s all about balance.
