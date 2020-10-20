This past weekend, the Rotary Club of Penticton hosted their first Virtual International Cornhole Tournament against the Oklahoma City Midtown Rotary Club.
It was a close game scoring 4-3, with Oklahoma taking the win. While the game was just for fun, the real win is to raise funds for PolioPlus.
Local dignitaries — Toni Boot, Richard Cannings, James Miller, David Prystay and Katie Robinson — were teamed with Rotarians.
Hosted at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, the Cornhole Tournaments' purpose was to spread awareness about the upcoming fundraiser, Cornholio for Polio, on World Polio Day, Saturday, Oct. 24
For the first time, the Rotary Club of Penticton and the Rotary Club of Summerland have combined efforts to host a World Polio Day event which they have called, Cornholio for Polio.
“As we strive to come up with fun ideas for covid safe and socially distanced fundraisers the idea that we could play a game of cornhole while adhering to covid safety guidelines occurred”said Deanna Dunham, the Rotary Club of Penticton’s director of public image.
Cornhole is a bean bag toss game played in teams of two, between boards spaced 25 feet apart. The event will be socially distanced and spaced out in the parking lot of Detonate Brewing Company, in Summerland.
“To limit numbers, there will be two tournaments, morning and afternoon. We will have a sanitization between games. We have put a lot of thought into the tournament and making sure that we stay safe while having fun,” said Brian Hughes, Cornholio for Polio tournament chair.
Guests are invited to pre-register in teams of two. Tickets are $50 and include team registration, two 12 oz glasses of beer, popcorn and a donation to PolioPlus. There will be other polio themed activities such as “Purple-pinkie painting” and a corn- themed BBQ. Both clubs have pledged to donate all event proceeds to PolioPlus on behalf of all participating Rotary Clubs.
For more than 30 years, Rotary and its partners have driven the effort to eradicate polio worldwide.
To learn more about PolioPlus visit: www.endpolio.org
To register a team and learn more about Cornholio for Polio visit www.CornholioforPolio.com.