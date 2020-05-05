Ruby Cumberland

Ruby Cumberland, one of Penticton’s oldest residents, celebrates her 109th birthday on Tuesday, May 12. The Hamlets, where she resides, is inviting friends, or people who don’t even know her, to send a birthday card as social distancing will prevent her from having a celebration. Cards can be safely dropped off or mailed to 103 Duncan Ave. W., Penticton, V2A 2Y3 (attention: staff member Debra Saunders.)