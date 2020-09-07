An online plant sale is being held to help revive the Summerland Ornamental Gardens.
The volunteer-run garden was closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened in July so the Friends of the Gardens Society could work on restoring the neglected site. However, they have not been able to rely on their usual public donations.
A plant sale is held every fall. This year, it will be online.
A wide range of perennials, vines, trees, shrubs and house plants will be on offer. The complete plant list will be posted on the Summerland Ornamental Gardens website (summerlandgardens.org ) starting Wednesday.
Orders can be placed by emailing friends.summerlandgardens@gmail.com through to Sept. 19.
Payment options include e-transfer, PayPal, cheque or cash. For more information, contact: Kathryn McCourt at friends.summerlandgardens@gmail.com.