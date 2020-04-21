For several columns in the past, I have drawn on the wisdom of Richard Carlson who wrote the book, “Don’t sweat the small stuff” which has the sub-title, ‘Simple ways to keep the little things from taking over your life.’
For Carlson, one of those little things is impatience. As he writes, “The quality of patience goes a long way toward your goal of creating a more peaceful and loving self. The more patient you are, the more accepting you will be of what is, rather than insisting that life be exactly as you would like it to be.”
He goes on to say that when we don’t have patience, we find that life can be very frustrating for us, and that things can easily irritate and annoy us.
Carlson gives us a helpful example from his family. He says that he and his wife, Kris, have two young children at four and seven years of age. Quite often when he is working in his office at home, his four-year-old daughter will go into his office and interrupt him in his work, which can be disruptive for a writer.
He writes, “What I have learned to do (most of the time) is to see the innocence in her behaviour rather than to focus on the potential implications of her interruption. …I remind myself why she is coming to see me - because she loves me, not because she is conspiring to ruin my work.”
In Carlson’s experience, when he acts like that, it creates in him the feeling of patience, and removes any irritation that may have been building up in him; and in this example, he realizes that (as he says) “…how fortunate I am to have such beautiful children.”
In other situations, he says, “I have found that, if you look deeply enough, you can almost always see the innocence in other people as well as in potentially frustrating situations. When you do, you will become a more patient and peaceful person and, in some strange way, you begin to enjoy many of the moments that used to frustrate you.”
We all have differing personalities, and there are likely things in our lives that frustrate us. But Carlson has shown us that we can change the way we look at them, and become more peaceful persons.
May it be so for us!
Harvie Barker is a long-time Penticton resident who writes inspirational messages for The Herald.