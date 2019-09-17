OVERVIEW: Make a list of all the fine points to be covered in order of importance.
What matters becomes a point of contention for those who care about the little things. How they are handled can set the tone for bigger ones.
Sudden travel or moves can be a knee-jerk reaction at a time when its more important to remain calm and hold a steady course.
Relationships could be affected by assuming something is going on when it is not.
Focus on a productive path in a quietly assertive manner. Manoeuvre past those in the way as you don’t owe them anything. Let them go their own way so they won’t slow you down. Have confidence in your own path.
ARIES: Focus on your career or what you want to do going forward. Balance out ego with expertise.
TAURUS: Make greater efforts to free yourself from responsibility or burdens belonging to others.
GEMINI: Take a certain amount of hands-on control with matters that affect the status of associates.
CANCER: Do your best to influence or persuade others to your way of thinking. Share data as well.
LEO: You turn up the heat in a competition where you know deep down that you are the winner.
VIRGO: Push for more freedom or mobility. What you seek is available under certain conditions.
LIBRA: Stay put or go where you feel secure. This can be by choice or out of necessity. Patience.
SCORPIO: You speak out knowing you have the support of those who count and can pull strings.
SAGITTARIUS: Your status or reputation is strong and will help to boost the bottom line for you.
CAPRICORN: You are willing to take things on no matter how hard or dangerous it may be to do.
AQUARIUS: Take control behind the scenes or help others to so so. Demonstrate you leadership.
PISCES: Others don’t mind you speaking for them as they know they will benefit from this as well.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each week in The Okanagan Weekend. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.
