OVERVIEW: A stable hand at the helm will have a calming effect. There is still those causing disruption but focus has shifted away from them. You might say a new sheriffs in town. The right words have far ranging influence on many; it is needed. Aggressive actions get taken care of quickly. Watch out for fallout causing some collateral damage. Be observant and stay out of the line of fire. Safety and security are priority for now. Grand plans and celebrations go ahead with careful organization. This helps us to feel better and have a more positive outlook for the future; it will get better.
Merry Christmas. Enjoy the holidays.
Renew your faith.
ARIES: Avoid applying pressure with those of influence. You may need their support going
forward.
TAURUS: Navigate obstacles and this helps your position or status to be properly maintained etc.
GEMINI: False information gets squashed or cleared up by those with your best interests at heart.
CANCER: Avoid putting pressure on the wrong people or department causing delays or confusion.
LEO: You transition to more agreeable conditions or circumstances in business or personal areas.
VIRGO: A break from restrictions helps you relax with your situation. Patience will pay off nicely.
LIBRA: Calls, messages or tips show you where there are benefits to be had. Review carefully.
SCORPIO: You can be a beacon of hope now by the way you word things or show how you care.
SAGITTARIUS: Many are attracted to the way you look or present yourself. Positive results come.
CAPRICORN: You gain from delays or the past. Take necessary steps as finances are affected.
AQUARIUS: Important communications lead to visits or being in unexpected places. Go along.
PISCES: You can bluff your way or wing it very convincingly. Pull plans or projects together now.