Don’t stop drinking white wines just because the weather has turned cold and snow is flying.
Many of us gravitate to red wines this time of year because they are heavier, are served at room temperature and pair well with the heartier foods we seek out in winter.
But white wines have winter versatility too.
The key is choosing whites that have some heft from a bit of oak aging or residual sugar.
Such whites, even when chilled, make for good winter sipping in front of the fire or paired with cheese, roast chicken, pork tenderloin or creamy pasta.
Here are 10 whites my wife, Kerry, and I will continue drinking year round.
See Ya Later Ranch 2018 Pinot Gris ($17) from Okanagan Falls is a complex white with peach, nectarine and lemon fruit flavours and aromas complemented by some almond and ginger notes.
It also won a gold medal at this year’s Wine Align Canadian National Wine Championships.
It’s a deft use of oak barrel aging that gives the 2017 See Ya Later Ranch Legacy Chardonnay ($33) a full-bodied expression of pineapple, coconut, lime and seductive creme brulee.
You don’t see Fume Blanc very often.
But the Inniskillin Reserve 2018 Fume Blanc ($25) from Oliver fits the bill for Fume because it’s made with Sauvignon Blanc that has some slightly smoky characteristics.
As such, you’ll get a whiff and taste of grilled peaches along with grapefruit and gooseberry.
Inniskillin Reserve Pinot Gris 2018 ($19) is winter worthy because it was aged in older oak barrels that didn’t impart any oaky smell or taste, but did give the wine creamy added texture.
The apricot, pear and honey aromas and flavours of this Gris are the perfect match for a creamy pasta.
The Jackson-Triggs 2019 Grand Reserve Riesling ($21) is an off-dry expression of apple, lime, pineapple and orange peel.
It’s lushness makes it both warming and refreshing in winter.
Speaking of lush and off-dry, the 2018 Hester Creek Late Harvest Old Vines Pinot Blanc ($17 for a 200 ml bottle) from Oliver can be sipped on its own, with dessert, as a dessert substitute or with cheese.
Expect a voluptuous burst of peach, apricot and honey.
You don’t have to wait until New Year’s Eve to pop open a bottle of Poplar Grove 2015 Extra Brut ($39) from Naramata.
While bubbly by its very nature is celebratory, it is also wonderful for everyday sipping or pairs with dishes as exotic as caviar, foie gras or oysters or as everyday as buttered popcorn, scrambled eggs or pizza.
As the Extra Brut name implies, Poplar Grove’s sparkler is finished ultra-dry and made of Chardonnay grapes in the fermented-in-the-bottle Champagne-style.
As such, it’s a heady drink with aromas and flavours of pear, lemon peel, honey and buttered toast in a cascade of fine and long-lasting bubbles.
Speaking of Poplar Grove, the winery took over management of the on-site restaurant from Paul and Sheila Jones of Vanilla Pod.
The restaurant and patio with a view was previously Vanilla Pod at Poplar Grove, but will now be known as The Restaurant at Poplar Grove.
All items on the eatery’s menu are designed to pair with Poplar Grove wines.
“We have exciting plans for the restaurant coming up in 2020,” said winery owner Tony Holler.
“But, in the near term, it’s business as usual.”
Usually we think of Pinot Grigio as an uncomplicated sipper from Italy.
But, Argento Pinot Grigio 2018 ($15) from Argentina has some complexity in its white flower-slate-pineapple-peach-and-pear profile.
The Argento is imported by Renaissance Wine Merchants and is available at all B.C. government liquor stores.
Again, it’s a talented use of oak that makes the Fort Berens 2018 Chardonnay ($20) from Lillooet a year-round winner.
It’s complex, but crisp, with flavours and aromas of pineapple, lemon, pear and vanilla.
A touch of sweet-crisp, apple-lime makes the Fort Berens 2018 Reserve Riesling ($24) an adaptable drink for stand-alone sipping or paired with spicy foods, pork, seafood or salad.
Rose style
Penelope Roche knows her way around Rose.
Her winery, Roche in Naramata, makes an extraordinary pink and she’s originally from France, home of the Rose white-wine-from-red-grapes phenomena.
Roche, who is also a consultant and viticulture teacher at Okanagan College, is leading a Rose Styles: B.C. and Around the World tasting Thursday, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Sensory Centre at
Okanagan College’s Centre of Excellence at the Penticton campus.
“This is a chance to explore how incredibly different one Rose can be from the next,” said Roche.
“We might contract an Okanagan Rose with a French Rose, for example, and how climate and many other factors produce such profound differences in the taste of the wines. We’ll taste seven or eight wines over the course of the night, comparing styles and learning a little bit about the winemaking processes.”
Tickets are $79 at okanagan.bc.ca/rosestyles.
Confluence of art and wine
Of course, wine will be served at the Current Artist Collective’s one-day Confluence show Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Summerhill Pyramid Winery in Kelowna.
Confluence will see the works of eight female artists on display and for sale, ranging from paintings and pottery to sculpture and mixed media.
Ice wine grape harvest
A three-day, early-in-the-season cold snap at the end of November means most of the ice wine grape harvest in the Okanagan is now done.
The magic number for picking the frozen grapes that provide the concentrated juice for sweet and decadent ice wine is -8C.
Riesling is the traditional favourite for making ice wine, but Okanagan wineries also use up to 18 different varietals from Viognier and Ehrenfelser to Cabernet Franc and Zweigelt.
Twenty Okanagan wineries registered with the B.C. Wine Authority for ice wine harvest this year, including Sandhill, Summerhill Pyramid, Stoneboat,
Stag’s Hollow, Rollingdale, Red Rooster, Quails’ Gate, Bench 1775, Mount Boucherie and Inniskillin.
Steve MacNaull is a reporter at The Okanagan Weekend. Reach him at steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca. Also catch Steve’s Okanagan Wine & Dine Show
on Saturdays at 11:15 a.m. exclusively on OkanaganValleyRadio.com. If you miss it then, shows are always available in the podcast vault.
