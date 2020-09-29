The Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre is finalizing the plan to re-open the popular seniors’ facility on Tuesday, Oct. 13 with many of the regular programs returning under COVID protocols.
“We have heard from many seniors asking when they can come back,” said Mignonne Wood, president of the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society. “This facility and programs are so important to people. We are really happy to be re-opening and seniors tell us they are delighted to be coming back.”
Under the centre’s re-opening plan, programs and classes such as line and belly dancing, yoga, table tennis, pool, carpet bowling, meditation, French conversation and tai chi are tentatively planned.
“The recent election call means our main hall will be used for Elections BC’s voting from Oct. 13 on so we anticipate having to make adjustments to our programs during our first two weeks,” Wood added.
All classes are by pre-registration only. Interested participants should call or visit the centre to confirm the schedule and register for each class.
Card and other table games, like Mahjong and Scrabble, will not return at this time although centre officials are researching options for the resumption of those games.
Capacity limits have been set for centre meeting and activity rooms and masks must be worn while moving around the centre.
The centre is also offering kitchen service between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., including a daily soup and sandwich offering. Discussions are underway on ways to resume the larger lunch menu later this fall.
All centre patrons must check-in at the front desk before proceeding to their activity. In addition, touchless payment can now be taken at the front desk using debit and credit cards.
“The social nature of the centre and the activities we offer are very important to our seniors,” Wood said. “These last months have been extremely hard for many people and we are so happy to able to see the members again and know that friends are reuniting to do things together inside.”
The Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society is also staging a special membership drive until Oct. 2. The goal of the drive is to return to at least the 1,200 member level it was at prior to the pandemic shutdown.
Membership in the society is open to area residents 50 years of age and older. During the membership drive, new and renewing members will receive an extra three months of membership to carry their annual pass to January 2022.
For the $30 (plus GST) annual membership fee, members have full access to the programs and services in the building and reduced prices for some activities. Membership fees are critical to the ongoing operation of the centre.
New and renewing memberships are being taken at the Drop-In Centre front desk at 2965 South Main Street, daily between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“We are so grateful for the interest and support people have shown to us during our shut down,” Wood added. “As things opened up after the strict lock-down and the weather improved, we were able to move a few activities outside.
“We also turned our kitchen over to the twice-weekly preparation of Meals to Go, a program to prepare and deliver nutritious, hot meals to area seniors. We are so proud to do this with partner OneSky Community Resources under Safe Seniors, Strong Communities, a joint initiative between the Ministry of Health, bc211 and the United Way of the Lower Mainland.
“We are committed to being there for our seniors and we really appreciate them being there for us so we can continue to offer programs, activities and services in our community.”
For more information about the membership drive and activities being offered when the Drop-In Centre reopens, call the centre at 250-493-2111 or email them at psdics@hotmail.com. You can also visit them on the web: www.pentictonseniors.org