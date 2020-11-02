A new program being developed by the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society will help seniors use new technology to stay connected with family and friends during these COVID times.
Janet Filipenko is settling into her new role at the society, reaching out to seniors and building the program so seniors can become more confident in their use of email and video services to stay in touch.
“More seniors are seeing the benefits of technology during these times of physical distancing — be it ordering groceries, doing their banking, entertainment, and of course, keeping in contact with family and friends” Filipenko said.
“There was a digital divide between demographics in the “before days”, and that gap just had a really big spotlight shone on it once COVID hit.”
Filipenko said at this point, she’s helping seniors who have devices or are thinking about getting a device.
“The most common questions I have received so far are about email, using video-calling apps, like Zoom and Skype, and what kind of device to purchase.
“One of the things that the internet does best is help with connection so email and video calling are especially useful skills to have. And like any skill, learning email and video calling takes a bit of practice and getting used to.”
Filipenko is currently helping seniors who are receiving services through the Safe Seniors, Strong Communities and Better at Home programs operated through OneSky Community Resources. The plan is to build a base of volunteers who will be able to expand the tech support to even more seniors in the weeks and months ahead.
