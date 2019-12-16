OVERVIEW: Check out opportunities and look at different ways of doing things.
There is an element of luck for those stepping out of their comfort zone while taking a chance.
Secure each step on the way into new territory.
The financial end of it has its own time line so wait for all parts to match up. If it takes too long, redefine your approach for better results.
Discuss ideas with those who have some knowledge or experience of what you are trying to do. Put your shoulder to the wheel to get it done; efforts will be productive and rewarded.
Stick to facts that have been proven over a certain period as there is spin and illusion in the air.
Have faith in the truth.
ARIES: You could find yourself in the position you have wanted for awhile. Navigate thru the protocol.
TAURUS: You have luck with matters over distance. Firm up relationships or agreements that benefit.
GEMINI: Conversation can have a creative spin, but the details tell a different story when analyzed.
CANCER: Partner with those who are on the same page to get agenda moving ahead. Investigate.
LEO: You are selected for praise or other perks. Strut your stuff on the job or other worthy venues.
VIRGO: Keep a tight rein on personal matters affecting home or relationships. Talk it over privately.
LIBRA: Be mobile or visit unfamiliar environment to check things out. You have other opportunities.
SCORPIO: Follow up on travel suggestions even if it’s not your normal routine of places of interest.
SAGITTARIUS: An increase in income is easy if you follow a different system or source available.
CAPRICORN: Step forward or speak out. You can teach or instruct those who are interested now.
AQUARIUS: You become the key person behind the scenes. Others want to know your information.
PISCES: You look and sound important and impress associates. They agree to your select terms.
