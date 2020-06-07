Peter O’Flynn of Penticton recently celebrated 60 years in the ministry. He spent much of his career at St. Saviour's Anglican Church in Penticton where he still remains active in the role of honourary assistant to the incumbent. In this photo from May 1960, he's pictured with his proud parents Norman and Jessie at his ordination in Trail.
Most Popular
Articles
- Booze on the beach starts Wednesday
- Osoyoos pedophile arrested again for child porn
- Old grad photos going online
- Demand booms for safety glass
- Beach booze rolls out smoothly
- Vassilaki takes shot at RDOS
- Stockwell Day steps down from Telus board and law firm following remarks on racism in Canada
- UPDATE: Shatford operator out June 30; building to sit vacant
- Dermod Travis 1960-2020
- Excessive force video doesn't tell the entire story says Kelowna's top cop
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 18
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 20
Latest News
- New York City curfew lifts early following peaceful protests
- Congratulations Peter O’Flynn
- Drive-ins offer Quebecers rare trip to movies during COVID-19 pandemic
- Resort wins environmental award
- Hand sanitizers recalled due to industrial-grade ethanol content
- A look at how provinces plan to emerge from COVID-19 shutdown