Local news can be a great antidote to world events as the issues tend to be within our control. A great example would be the proposed composting facility on Campbell Mountain.
The Regional District Okanagan Similkameen is planning to construct an enclosed composting facility adjacent to the existing Campbell Mountain Landfill, which would divert approximately 40% of the waste going into the landfill, and convert it into useful compost.
This is only the latest chapter in a long saga, which saw a previous proposal rejected by the District of Summerland. The latest proposal is opposed by many of the residents in the nearby area.
There is no doubt that organic waste in landfills is a very serious problem. Decomposition of these materials creates methane, a greenhouse gas that is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide. According to the Government of Canada, landfill gas accounts for 2.4% of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions each year, at 18 megatonnes, or the same as 3.6 million cars.
Organic waste is also the cause of odour in landfills, and the source of leachate, which has polluted groundwater below the Campbell Mountain landfill.
And yet, organic waste is a completely unnecessary and avoidable evil, easily dealt with in back-yard compost bins.
We’ve had our backyard bin in steady rotation for the last 16 years, and before that, dealt with our organic waste via a worm bin on our apartment balcony. In both cases, the end product was rich organic material that nourished our garden.
You hear many people lament the problem of food waste. Well, how can food be wasted if it is simply turned into useful nutrients for your soil? I may have wasted some money on food my kids didn’t finish over the years, but none of that waste has gone to the Campbell Mountain landfill.
There has been another compost-related story in the news recently, but it hasn’t gained as much attention.
The RDOS has been running a trial of using biocover to absorb methane at Campbell Mountain.
Apparently a mix of sand, wood chips and biosolids from the sewage-treatment plant can be applied over the surface of the dump, and convert methane to less-harmful carbon dioxide. This meets the provincial requirements for dealing with landfill gas, but at a fraction of the cost of methane capture and storage.
So, you have to give our local government some credit for trying to deal with a problem we have all created. Perhaps the new facility should not be built on agricultural land and could be in the industrial park, or on the parking lot behind City Hall. But wherever it is proposed, there seems to be the predictable chorus of “Not in My Back Yard.”
Ironically, the solution has been in the back yard all along.
Chris Allen is an architect and father of three teenagers. He lives in Penticton in a small house with a big yard.