Frozen breast milk can now be dropped off in Kelowna for provincial milk bank.
Breastfeeding moms in the Okanagan and Thompson can now donate their breast milk to the BC Women’s Provincial Milk Bank to help feed premature and sick babies.
In the past, there have been periodic milk drives in the area.
Now, there are two new permanent milk depots. One is at the Community Health Centre at 505 Doyle Ave. in downtown Kelowna, and the other is at the Kamloops Health Unit.
Breastfeeding moms who have been pre-screened can pump excess breast milk and drop it off frozen in a container.
The milk is then sent to the provincial milk bank at B.C. Women’s Hospital in Vancouver.
There, the donated milk is pasteurized and distributed to hospitals throughout the province. That includes the Interior neonatal intensive care units in Kelowna and Kamloops, were the milk will be fed to the most vulnerable babies.
“While a mother’s own milk is always the first choice, pasteurized donor human milk is extremely beneficial for at-risk newborns, such as those born prematurely,” said Interior Health maternal, newborn, child and youth network director Rob Finch.
“Our sincere thanks to all those who have supported milk drives in the past for your continued dedication to the provincial milk bank and the babies it serves.”
Human milk has many health-promoting properties for babies, especially those who are sick or born prematurely, including antibodies to fight infection and disease.
The B.C. milk bank has been in operation for 45 years and has helped tens of thousands of babies.
Over the years, 6,500 pre-screened donors have contributed more than 60,000 litres of milk.
Breastfeeding women interested in donating must be pre-screened, which includes a telephone interview to confirm they are in good health, not taking certain medications and/or supplements, and are willing to undergo blood testing to clear them of any other problems.
For more information, call 604-875-3743 or visit BCWomens.ca and search “milk bank.”
