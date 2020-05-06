Many people tell me “our next car will be electric.” In other words, they see the advantages, but feel the technology, price or range is not quite there yet. Which makes me wonder: is it better to make a small change today, or a large change in the future?
A big positive change is clearly better than a small change. But, what is the real difference between a change you plan to make in the future, and no change at all?
When I moved to Penticton 18 years ago, I wanted to make big changes to reduce my driving related carbon emissions. I was living in Penticton and working in Naramata, and using my vehicle to get to job sites. I couldn’t afford an electric car, so the solution at that time was to get a small, fuel-
efficient car.
The better solution was clearly to get an electric car, but through the mid 2000s there were few options available. This was the era of the wonderful documentary “Who Killed the Electric Car,” which detailed how General Motors had developed a workable electric car in the mid-1990s and then recalled and scrapped the entire fleet. The carmakers of the world did not seem to be interested in developing or selling electric vehicles.
Over time, however, public demand created the market opportunity. By the mid- 2010’s realistic options were coming on the market. Unfortunately, fully-electric vehicles either had a very small range, barely enough to get to Kelowna, or were expensive supercars, like the original Teslas.
This is when we started to look into plug-in electrics. These are vehicles which still have a gas engine, but have a large enough battery to give you 40 to 50 km of range on pure electricity. With my office 2.5 km from my house, and Penticton’s compact downtown, this means 90% of our trips could be done purely on electricity.
But I could also leave town on a Friday afternoon for a road trip.
Unfortunately, the technology was too new to have become available in used cars, so we had to make the extra investment in a new car. What was interesting to discover, though, was that all the entry level models were essentially the same price, whether it was a Toyota, a Hyundai, a Ford or an Audi.
By 2018, electric vehicles had started to move into the used market. When our old Jeep Cherokee packed it in after 20 years of great service, we replaced it with a 2015 Nissan Leaf. Used, it cost about the same as the Mazda I bought in 2003, and would give us about 140 km of range.
The first time I took it to Kelowna, I foolishly left without full charge, and couldn’t find the charging station in West Kelowna. I had to call my uncle to pick me up at a charge station downtown.
He arrived in his Chevy Suburban, and had a good laugh at my neon blue space capsule of a car. “You should get one of these, they run on good old gasoline,” he said.
Maybe his next car will be electric. My car may not be perfect, but eventually, small changes might add up to something big and positive.
Chris Allen is an architect and father of three teenagers. He lives in Penticton in a small house with a big yard.