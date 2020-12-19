The holiday season is here, and this year, it will find many of us relaxing simply at home with our families. Time spent by the Christmas tree or the fireplace will be made even cozier with a glass of Kindling Imperial Stout from Penticton’s Cannery Brewing. The rich and delicious Kindling is the perfect complement to Canada’s winter wonderland.
Ross Thompson, head brewer at Cannery Brewing explained, “We brewed the Kindling Imperial Stout with chocolate, oats, coconut and coffee beans from Naramata’s Homestead Roastery.”
Thompson continued, “We love brewing this limited release beer because of its complexity. With big beers, it's possible to layer multiple flavours without overcomplicating them. Plus, we get to tweak this beer and change it up every year because it is a seasonal offering. It’s exciting to be able to introduce a brand new full-bodied stout annually for the holidays.”
The amazing label was designed by Penticton-based illustrator and graphic designer Skyler Punnett from Super Deluxe Creative.
Kindling Imperial Stout is available in 473ml cans at craft-beer focused liquor stores throughout BC and Alberta, on Cannery Brewing’s online store, and in Cannery Brewing’s taproom in Penticton. For more info on this beer and a list of selling locations, visit: https://cannerybrewing.com/locations/303-kindling
Kindling Imperial Stout rounds out Cannery Brewing’s stout lineup, along with Darkling Oatmeal Stout and Heist Maple Stout, offering a rich and delicious stout for any day this winter.
For additional information on Cannery Brewing or any of its hand-crafted ales and lagers, visitwww.CanneryBrewing.com, check out the online store on their website, follow them on social media, call 250.493.2723, or drop by and see them in their taproom, which is located in beautiful downtown Penticton, at 198 Ellis Street.