OVERVIEW: Compare notes with those of similar interest to see the best way for plans to come together. This can be worked out in a practical way. Keep interactions light to encourage unity and bring in those on the sidelines. Be clear on what the goals are and how each would benefit. Most are willing to give this a chance.
Some business relationships become more personal due to being in close proximity of each other. Attractions spark between you. Consider how this will look or affect each other. Have a back up plan. Take it to a private area. Freedom may have a price. The new moon in virgo throws focus on the details. Be ready to explain.
ARIES: Decisions you make now will have long-term affect on your future. Stick to financial security.
TAURUS: You want to put things behind you and relax a bit. Enjoy relationships or being creative.
GEMINI: Make arrangements to solidify residence or base of operations. Others assist you with it.
CANCER: Use all the charm you can muster to sway others to your point of view. Consult authority.
LEO: New or extra income manifests is various ways. Your status rises as you are appreciated.
VIRGO: Take centre stage as others see you deserve to be there. Change looks or presentation.
LIBRA: Private meetings allow a plan to be put in place that benefits all involved. Take action now.
SCORPIO: Associates from the past are still supporters of you. Gather together or stand united.
SAGITTARIUS: Your star rises to the top and you will see how others count on you. Gains come.
CAPRICORN: Others tap your knowledge of talents to mutual advantage. Go with the flow on it.
AQUARIUS: You benefit from others resources. New or renewed agreements provide increase.
PISCES: Take relationships to the next level and secure your path together. Do any paperwork.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each week in The Okanagan Weekend. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.