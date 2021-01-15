Penticton author E.J. (Russ) McDevitt has “rolled all three autobiographies into one” for his latest release, “Savage Down Under, Books 1-3, Autobiography.”
Born in Ireland, McDevitt toured Australia as a young man for several years with three boxing and wrestling troupes. He later joined the Canadian Forces for six years, three of which were spent with the NATO brigade in Europe.
He previously penned six action novels, creating the character Danny Quigley.
Additionally, McDevitt wrote a personal-development journal, was an award-winning speaker and appeared on both Irish and Canadian television. He has also submitted his traditional St. Patrick’s Day column to The Herald for the past several years.
Among the true stories he shares in his autobiography was a close encounter with a shark.
From his wrestling days, he recalls a “friendly” bout where his opponent turned rouge and tried to cripple him with a brutal pile-driver throw which resulted in damage to his spine.
He was also challenged to a bare-knuckles fight down under. The average length of a fight — 10 seconds.
Described by the Randolph Register, a newspaper in New York state, as “the original Crocodile Dundee,” the paper praised McDevitt’s writing noting, “the author brings his knowledge of dangerous situations to the page.”
McDevitt and his wife Marie reside in Penticton. The couple has six adult children.
Due to COVID, he’s not making appearances for this book. In the past, he has been a mainstay at craft shows.
To purchase visit: russmcdevitt.com or emal: empowerint@golden.net.