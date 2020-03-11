The Herald's office at 101-186 Nanaimo Ave. W. is again serving as a drop-off location for the Rotary used book sale. You may donate gently-used books on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. until March 21. The annual sale takes place March 23-28 at the Penticton Curling Club. Note that books should be in a bag or boxed and they will not accept textbooks or encyclopedias. Other Penticton drop-off locations are Rona Home Centre, Save-On Foods and Marketplace IGA, as well as Maple Roch in Sumerland.
Drop off your gently-used books at The Herald office for the Rotary sale
- Herald staff
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Disneyland for adults’ underway near Oliver
- Good Samaritan dragged 2 blocks by vehicle
- Consultant validates SD 67 financial concerns
- Two-car collision closes northbound traffic
- LETTERS: Retired teacher and former school-board candidate Terry Green on the financial crisis
- Canadian Country star returns to Penticton
- Major facelift planned for nuisance building
- SD 67 hires new superintendent
- Local headed for prestigious summer program
- Rock crusher permitted on Evergreen Drive
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
Latest News
- Ex-administrator writes letter of support for SD67 staff
- SD 67 unlikely to try later start time
- Deputy steps up to run school board meeting
- TSX nears bear territory as markets continue to fall after pandemic declared
- Teacher to focus research on Indigenous program
- Drop off your gently-used books at The Herald office for the Rotary sale