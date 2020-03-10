OVERVIEW: Those feeling out of sorts should get more sleep or stay home. Others around you don’t need to be put on edge by this. Do some soul searching to tune into where you should be placing your focus. Balance needs with wants. Flirtations can create a fun distraction if you have time on your hands. This can work like a catalyst for change where needed; move on. The full moon Monday adds some emotional pickiness followed by mercury resuming forward motion. Choices made will go ahead. Take the high road in any settlements to limit ugly backlash. Friday the 13th is lucky. Plan trips or an escape from pressure. Roll with circumstances now.
ARIES: You can weigh what others want to hear and they agree to come on board with some of it.
TAURUS: Update your appearance or wardrobe and you get favourable reviews from others now.
GEMINI: Behind the scenes relationships become a distraction as you adjust certain situations.
CANCER: Unusual relationships allow you to step out of your comfort zone. Arrange to meet up.
LEO: Take a chance as you have added luck this week. There could be extra income or perks.
VIRGO: Travel plans provide strange or unique destinations if you are willing to check them out.
LIBRA: Keep certain matters private until you know who is connected to them or in charge now.
SCORPIO: Look deeper into your relationships before taking the next step or moving in together.
SAGITTARIUS: Wheel and deal on home or property matters. Ease into agreements suiting you.
CAPRICORN: You can plan or direct others on what they should do as you have the expertise.
AQUARIUS: Finances can be increased in unexpected ways. Follow your instincts regarding it.
PISCES: Your association to influential individuals will boost your own status or business etc.