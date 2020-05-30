PENTICTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a great deal of stress, distress and anxiety, including for seniors and caregivers who suddenly had to find new ways to get groceries and meet daily needs.
Penticton’s chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association is launching an online version of their popular “Living Life to the Full” workshop, specifically aimed at supporting seniors and caregivers who are struggling with mild to moderate depression or anxiety.
The workshop is designed to help people deal with their feelings when they’re fed up, worried or feeling hopeless and to learn skills to help them tackle life’s problems.
The nine sessions are billed as a fun, friendly 90 minutes of learning from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning June 1.
Participants must have access to a computer or a mobile device with a webcam and microphone for the Zoom meeting technology.
Workshop organizers will use the first session to help participants become comfortable with the interactive Zoom meeting and to orient participants to the workshop content.
People registering for the workshop should be able to commit to all of the sessions to get the full benefit of the information and learning.
Session topics include, “Why do I feel so bad?” “I can’t be bothered doing anything,” “Why does everything always go wrong?,” “I’m not good enough,” “How to fix almost everything,” “The things you do that mess you up, “Are you strong enough to keep your temper?,” and “10 things you can do to feel happier straight away.”
Organizers say the workshop offers practical tips and approaches, such as making a list of nice things people have said about you and choosing foods that can help improve your mood.
There is no charge for the sessions.
The workshop is a $200 value, but it has been made tuition free thanks to the Penticton New Horizons for Seniors program which is sponsoring the sessions to help area seniors and caregivers during this pandemic period.
To register or for more information, call 778-476-5411.