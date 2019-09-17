What a way to celebrate a birthday: camping, cycling and socializing with long-time friends.
The Sheriff, Constant Companion Carmen and five friends spent three days at Pickard Creek Forest Recreation Site west of Hedley this week.
We cycled 15 kilometres into Hedley on Monday, checking out the Hedley Museum for a glimpse into the region’s unique gold mining heritage.
On Tuesday, we repeated one of our all-time favourite bike rides: Old Hedley Road from Hedley to Princeton parallelling the Simil-kameen River. It’s an up-and-down paved highway, 70 kilometres there and back, with numerous rustic camping spots beside the river and lots of panoramic stops to admire the bubbling water flowing around shallow rocks.
Caution: it is indeed a lot of up and down with one killer hill on the way and an exhilarating high-speed rush on the way back.
On Wednesday, we ventured 20 kilometres along the Kettle Valley Rail Trail from Princeton west to Coalmont. It is a rough trail in places with a series of rock-and-mud flows that challenge your climbing and descending ability. CCC said we’ve done it twice now and would hesitate to do it a third time.
It does feature several bridges, a short rock tunnel (bring lights), a red rock cliff and steep hillsides on both sides.
One cycling buddy said the province had hoped to pave it, but wanted ATVers to promise to stay off but they refused. And we did see several ATVs on the trail and splashing through the shallow river. Plus an UTV.
Highly recommended for a weekday or weekend campout, but you have to get to Pickard early to reserve a spot since it is beside the river rather than a distance away like nearby Stemwinder.
*****
Work continues in several northern areas of the Okanagan Rail Trail between kilometres two and 12 to stabilize the Kalamalka Lake bank and prevent the erosion that has been narrowing the trail.
Partial closures (one-way traffic) are in effect on Monday with full access after 5 p.m.
A full closure is planned from early morning to 5 p.m., weekdays Sept. 16-27 between Kekuli Bay and Lake Country, and between Coldstream and kilometre six.
Once the Westkal Road parking area improvements are completed, the Regional District of North Okanagan will be working on the north extension of the Okanagan Rail Trail. This phase of the construction will include the completion of the base trail.
This section is located near the trestle on Westkal Road and will tie the rail trail to the pathway at College Way. Construction will also include grading of adjacent slopes, the creation of berms to delineate the trail as it comes up to College Way as well as signage and bollards at the access point.
An open house will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall, 9901 Kalamalka Rd., on the proposed concept designs for the rail trail north extension design and washroom design on Westkal Road.
*****
It was fascinating to hear from members of the Central Okanagan Naturalists’ Club after they participated in a recent cleanup of City Park in Kelowna organized by Hans Schippers, Canada program co-ordinator for Parley for the Oceans.
He encouraged local residents to help pluck plastic litter from the waters around the popular downtown park for two hours as part of a cross-Canada tour from Toronto to Tofino.
Similar beach clean-ups have happened or are planned for a total of 50 Canadian beaches along rivers, lakes and oceans. The organization has a goal of collecting plastics from 850,000 square metres of shoreline in Canada.
“Six members of our club participated with very short notice,” said CONC member Merle Auty who also co-ordinates semi-annual clean-ups in Mission Creek Regional Park and Maude-Roxby Wetlands. “Fifty-seven pounds, yes pounds, of litter was collected in two hours.”
CONC finds similar garbage wherever members do cleanups, particularly if homeless people are using the area, she said.
“My take-away from that morning was the use of burlap bags. I asked about using them and the answer was: “Why would you use a plastic bag when you are picking up plastic?” That got my attention. Neither the cigarette butts nor any other items that my partner and I collected fell through the weave.”
Andrew Hunsberger, the city’s urban forestry supervisor, has agreed to allow the naturalists’ club to use burlap bags for the fall clean-up of the Mindy Tran Memorial area and the Maude-Roxby Wetland if Auty can find a business or individual who would donate bags. Parley for the Oceans was supplied with bags free of charge from coffee-roasting companies.
Auty wonders why people using parks find it so hard to use the numerous trash bins placed in parks and around the city.
“We were thanked by many out and about, and I challenged them to pick up 20 pieces of trash before the day was out, “ she said.
“The Central Okanagan Naturalists’ Club belongs to the Federation of BC Naturalists whose motto is ‘Know Nature and Keep it Worth Knowing,’” added Rick Gee, CONC president.
“The second part of that motto includes conservation and preservation of natural areas. Under conservation, you have cleaning litter (as CONC does at Mission Creek and Maude-Roxby Wetlands). So when we heard about the City Park cleanup, a number of volunteers showed up to participate.
“An area to which many CONC members were attracted to is the mouth of Mill Creek. Cigarette butts were a favourite piece of garbage to pick up. Why do smokers discard their butts in dry grass? It’s bad enough to discard them on the lawn. There are some homeless people using that area so the materials picked up there did not just include butts but food wrapping, discarded clothes and just general junk.”
Parley for the Oceans’ City Park clean-up was well organized by Hans Schippers and his brother, both with degrees in environmental issues, he added. “The ask was for two hours in the morning; it was doable for families with young children.”
*****
Kirsten Martell, a personal trainer in Kelowna, is ranking her five favourite hikes in the Okanagan in a YouTube video posted in August.
“Recently, I have been dedicated to building my online empire and I currently have over 160 clients,” she wrote in an email.
“Me and my partner have been working on building and growing our YouTube presence. The latest episode is five of my favourite hikes in the Okanagan. I know a lot of tourists and even locals would love it.” The five hikes are Mount Boucherie, Glen Canyon Regional Park, Kalamoir Regional Park, Hardy Falls Regional Park and Christie Falls (hard to find and difficult).
The video also includes tips such as wearing shoes with grip (after she nearly fell) and don’t eat the bugs (after one flew in her mouth).
The link is: youtube.com/channel/UCuE9n4CTvJc97s-movYIJJg
*****
B.C. Parks has issued a a clarification and correction.
On Aug. 27, BC Parks announced a new policy allowing e-bikes on trails in provincial parks “using the e-bikes classification system already being used by industry and other government bodies.”
The news release included a link to a BC Parks’ web page to explain the difference between the three basic types of e-bikes. Class 1 is pedal-assist only.
However, there was confusion over class 2 e-bikes, which have pedal-assist and a throttle.
“An e-bike is considered class 2 if its motor is capable of providing assistance in part or exclusively by throttle and has a maximum assistance speed of 32 km/hour,” explained a BC Parks’ spokesman in an email.
“This definition of class 2 e-bike includes the pedal-assist function. The table on the BC Parks’ website has been updated accordingly. As a general rule, if an e-bike is capable of motor assistance through a throttle, it is restricted from BC Parks’ trails.”
BC Parks will, however, allow class 2 e-bikes which have pedal-assist and a throttle if the throttle is de-activated.
How do you deactivate a throttle?
“All Pedego bikes with both pedal-assist and throttle can have the throttle deactivated via a programming function on the LCD display. This renders the throttle inoperable and can’t be reversed without stopping the bike to access the programming menu,” explained Sheila Fraser, Pedego Oyama co-owner.
“Many of our 19 Pedego E-bike styles come with the functions of throttle and pedal-assist so our riders can optimize the ‘Fun and Easy’ factor … Should a rider choose to ride with no assistance, the LCD display can be simply set to zero and the bike will operate ‘acoustically’,” said Fraser.
“If BC Parks deems that ‘throttle is not allowed on specific trails’, it is good to know that our Pedego owners can easily disengage that function on their bike and not be denied the opportunity to enjoy all aspects of Beautiful BC.”
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff, is a retired reporter. Email: jp.squire@telus.net
