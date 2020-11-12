Submitted
The Penticton and District Community Arts Council (PDCAC) is excited to announce a new series of offerings for seniors starting this month in partnership with Aging Well Penticton.
Aging Well Penticton is an innovative partnership of more than a dozen local organizations that came together to enhance the lives and reduce the social isolation of 750-plus seniors in our area. The PDCAC is providing the creative arts programming portion through a series of workshops, drop-ins, and other experiences that also provides opportunities for artists and volunteers.
Most offerings have a small drop-in fee, but no one is turned away. Participants bring their own supplies to work on creative projects in a social setting. Some supplies can be provided to those who face barriers for accessing them. COVID-safety protocols are in place and registration is required for all events.
Artsy Aging with Alice takes place every Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon starting Nov. 19. This is a social meet-up for seniors who are interested in arts and crafts. There is a $2 drop-in donation. Participants should bring their own projects to work on. Some supplies available to use.
First Friday Felters takes place on the first Friday of each month, bumped to the next week if there is a holiday, and is a social meet-up for seniors who are interested in needle felting with wool. There is a $2 drop-in donation. Participants should bring their own projects to work on. Some supplies may be available for those in need.
Grief Art Therapy is a partnership with Aging Well, the PDCAC, and the South Okanagan Loss Society (SOLS). Using a range of art materials, participants will explore grief through creative expression with Randall Hunter, M.Ed.
Hunter trained as an art therapist at the Vancouver Art Therapy Institute. This offering is free.
SOLS is a grassroots non-profit society whole purpose is to collaborate with the community to help provide complementary and alternative grief support for people dealing with life’s losses.
Beginner Oil Painting for Seniors is a workshop by our youth helper “Ben.” It is by donation and all supplies are provided. It will take place over two sessions. Ben is excited to teach the “old master’s technique”.
All events take place in the newly-renovated community art room at the Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave. in Penticton. Registration is through the PDCAC office with “Stacy” at programs@pentictonartscouncil.com or 250 492 7997. Office hours are Wednesday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To find out more about the Penticton & District Community Arts Council: www.pentictonartscouncil.com/
To find out more about Aging Well Penticton: www.oneskycommunity.com/adult-services/senior-services/aging-well-penticton
To find out more about South Okanagan Loss Society: www.solspenticton.com