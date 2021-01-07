There is so much thought given to the choosing of a dog’s name that I begin to wonder how much a part of the family a dog really has become.
Years ago, the choices of names seemed more contained to standard dog names, a limited field to pick from.
Not anymore.
Almost 30 years ago I met a wonderful woman who was walking down the street with her large furry friend. I think the dog was a cross between shepherd and pony, but I can’t be sure. As we passed each other I commented on her very
beautiful, but large dog. As the end of my statement came out of my mouth, the dog turned his head and looked me straight on. It was such an abrupt reaction, as if he knew I was talking about him, that I began to laugh.
“His name is Dog,” she spoke quickly. “Don’t be startled, he just thinks you are calling him when you said beautiful dog.”
That was a great beginning to a long conversation about all of the dogs she had owned during her lifetime, and everyone of them had been named Dog.
I realized how crazy I am about dogs while on a walk one Sunday afternoon. I began walking with a woman for a few blocks because we were going in the same direction. Our banter was over various things and events occurring, and interspersed in this conversation I stated that
I needed to take a bit of a detour because I always took my dogs by to say hello to Oliver.
Seeing as how she was a senior, I think she assumed I was stopping by a housebound friend who needed a daily dog hug from the girls. It wasn’t until we arrived at Oliver’s house that the truth emerged.
Sitting in the yard was a large collie cross joyfully wagging his tail and smiling as we approached. The woman had chosen to take the detour with me, knowing I would continue on may way after the quick happy stop. When I called out, “Olvier!,” to the dog, her response was instant.
“Oliver is a dog!,” she exclaimed.
I looked at her confused, as if it wasn’t obvious that I would be stopping by to give a friendly hello and a pet to a dog. The dogs all put their noses through the fence to give each other a friendly “hello, how ya doin’?” In a very short time we were on our way across town to get back home.
I do not know the name of the woman I was talking to, yet she was very nice and apparently knew my name. But I didn’t ask because most people get upset when I keep forgetting their name.
Ask me most of the dogs names in town that I have met and I will usually remember. Their names mark them, some suit their personality or maybe the markings. Like Charlie, who has a Charlie Chaplin mustache. The best one is Scout, who always appears to me to be lost in his own little world.
I am sure lots of thought went into these new members of the family or are a depiction of the owners and what they see around them. It’s nice that we don’t think of lineage, or heritage, family lines or acceptable names.
We name a dog because that is who they are to us, and it makes my day a bit brighter when I get to meet them, one dog at a time.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton