This tin of blasting powder was found alongside the Kettle Valley Railway. Large quantities of dynamite and other explosives were used to clear the right of way for the KVR. Dynamite was most frequently used, although loose blasting powder such as this tin held must have played a role as well. Accidents were not uncommon. In one well-known instance, railway workers were killed and injured when they were thawing frozen dynamite in a frying pan held over a fire. This tin was used sometime from 1913 to 1916. At some point, it was painted black as a rust prevention measure, probably by museum staff.
VIRTUAL MUSEUM: Can of explosives
- Penticton Museum and Archives/Special to The Herald
