Honey, I mailed the kids
In 1985, we found that it was not easy to move to Bella Bella, which is located on an island on B.C.’s Inside Passage.We were surprised by advice that the cheapest, easiest way was to mail our belongings, but we eventually went ahead and boxed them up and dropped them at our post office.
Postage was reasonable. In about a week we picked them all up at the Waglisla post office, no worse for wear.
Recent reading about the early days of North American parcel post reminded me of those days. In 1913, the U.S. Postal Service began a domestic parcel post service at the rate of two cents an item, plus an additional two cents per ounce. Rules and restrictions were vague. That was cheap even for those days, so people soon took full advantage.
There is a story of single bricks being mailed, to eventually build a far-off bank building. The mail order business took off; almost anything could be ordered, including pre-fab houses. Eaton's was the leader in Western Canada; you could choose from a variety of floor plans in the catalogue. A number were built here in the Okanagan, but they are disappearing.
I attended Mrs. Brown’s kindergarten in one (a few years ago), and grew up near one on Farrell Street — both are gone now. The Basset House in Okanagan Falls (just north of Tickleberry’s) survives. Even our dear sternwheeler Sicamous had its hull, engine and boiler built in Ontario and shipped to the Okanagan in 17 rail cars.
But the most fascinating use (or abuse) of the mail system at that time must be the short-lived practice of sending children through the mail. Yes, it really happened! The first recorded incident was the 1913 mailing of eight-month-old James Beagle. He was just under the 11-pound weight limit, so he was sent to his grandmother living a few miles away for 15 cents — cheaper than a train ticket. The puzzled mail carrier just had to agree to take him on his route.
More cases followed, usually in rural areas where the carrier was well known to the parents. People were intrigued. A children’s book entitled “Mailing May” was based on the 1914 mailing of four-year-old May Pierstorff. A Jackson, Kentucky newspaper described one of the last known cases, where three-year-old Maude Smith was being delivered.
“A great crowd followed the mail wagon as mail carrier James Haddix carried a parcel post baby to the Jackson Post Office. The child was seated on a pile of mail sacks between the mail carrier’s knees and was busily eating candy it carried in a bag. The child wore a pink dress to which was sewn a shipping tag, covered on one side with 33 cents in stamps.”
There were no known losses in the mail, but after two years, a worried Postmaster General prohibited the mailing of any human.
That may seem the end of the story, but Canada Post’s present guidelines still make interesting reading.
“The ABCs of Mailing” gives details on mailing live chicks (Section 2.2.3), and “live small cold-blooded non-poisonous animals” (2.2.4); caimans and alligators are expressly forbidden!
Section 2.2.7 describes mailing live bees- queen bees may have a maximum of eight attendants! (Why not nine?). And lastly, Section 2.2.8 details how we should send cremated human remains. Aha! We can still mail people, sort of…
Postage Paid is a recurring column penned collectively by members of the Penticton Stamp Club.