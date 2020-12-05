OVERVIEW: Back room deals are discussed among those jockeying for position or more power as they want to hang on to where they are or what they have.
Suppressed information needs to be brought forward to give support to those who deserve it.
Game players will not get what they want in the end. They need to pick up their marbles and go.
Shift some focus to alternate sources of income; its important to balance the books as quickly as possible.
Aggressive talk or actions change certain relationships. Some leave or stand separately as they get the courage to say what they really think.
It’s time for show and tell.
Income picture looks brighter.
ARIES: Look for ways to get around blocks or those in the way. You need more freedom to act.
TAURUS: Adjust your needs to match more closely with others as they want to feel included.
GEMINI: Private talks with power people will make you feel better about your status or goals.
CANCER: You seek clarity on what to do going forward. Review options or responsibilities.
LEO: Private arrangements give you a bit of breathing room for what you are planning to do.
VIRGO: Relax and have some fun as there is a break with some of your concerns for now.
LIBRA: Organize your finances to make up for any losses or misdirection of needed funds.
SCORPIO: Mix business with pleasure and things will go smoothly. Pull associates in too.
SAGITTARIUS: Plans to meet with others in private allows certain matters to be handled.
CAPRICORN: Discuss what needs to be done and take practical action towards success.
AQUARIUS: Powerful or professional associates have your back now. Share private info.
PISCES: Your ability to create illusion impresses others even if its only temporary. Wait.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Contact her via email at heather_zais@telus.net.