There’s nothing to worry about yet, neighbours were told, as city council on Tuesday approved a rezoning without knowing what will eventually become of the site.
The owner of 2800 Cedar Rd. applied to have his lot rezoned from agricultural to residential, ostensibly as the first step towards subdividing the lot in order to sell part of it for estate-planning purposes.
Neighbours at a public hearing said they were worried the rezoning would be the first step towards developing what is now mainly a green space, but were told those fears were premature.
“Nothing may be built there for 10 years or 20 years,” said Coun. Katie Robinson, “but when and if a plan comes forward, that’s your opportunity to come forward to make a statement about how you feel about what specifically will be built there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.