There is no way to predict how life will unfold as we age, not to mention the unexpected loneliness and challenge of a global pandemic.
The South Okanagan Loss Society is starting a four-session program next month entitled “Life Transitions: Aging, Loneliness and COVID-19.” The series will provide participants with an opportunity to explore their thoughts on how their life is being affected by their situation.
Participants will work through a process designed to give them a better understanding of the situation, tips and techniques to help deal with the circumstances and generally help them manage the life transition.
The sessions run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 21, Sept. 28, Oct. 4 and Oct. 19 via the Zoom online meeting app. Participants are able to join the sessions from the comfort and safety of their own home.
Sandra (“Sam”) Lucier and Dorothy Point will lead the sessions.
Preregistration is required.
For more information and to register, please contact the South Okanagan Loss Society at: sols.penticton@gmail.com or call: 250-488-1320.