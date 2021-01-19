The cuisine of India is so much more than samosas and all-you-can-eat buffets.
Encompassing vast regionality and nuance, it could take a lifetime to truly grasp its complexity. While we’re all acquainted with the greatest hits, there’s a lesser known category of Indian food known as chaat. Traditionally purchased from street stalls, open air markets or at railway stations, chaat are quick snacks, deeply comforting food (who couldn’t use more comforting right now?), multi-faceted in their flavour profiles.
The word chaat, translated from the Hindi, means, “to lick” and the playful combination of flavours and textures that chaat is known for can create a finger-licking experience.
I was first introduced to chaat several years ago at the popular restaurant Apna Chaat in Surrey. Squeezed around a table with friends, we hunched over a series of memorable dishes, one of which was gol gappa. A plate of small puffed fritters, hollow in the middle, are first cracked open, to add in a potato-chickpea mixture and two sauces — one a slightly sweet tamarind, the other a cool and spicy water – before popping a fritter into your mouth. It was a crunchy, tart, sweet, spicy and savoury experience, a bit messy to eat, but an absolute delight. I’ve been craving a chaat session ever since.
Enter Lala Ji’s Indian Cuisine on Skaha Lake Road. While you can still expect to find value-driven combo plates, the popular curries and main dishes there’s a world of flavour to explore under the menu listing, “Indian Street Food.”
Lala Ji’s, set in a strip mall that shares space with M&M Meats, has been in business for the last two years. Owned by chefs Mohit Khera, who also owns Ashoka restaurant in Penticton, and son Harish Kumar, Lala Ji’s was a chance for chef Kumar to expand the menu and cook the food that he loves. Restaurant manager Sushant Seth runs the front of house and deftly helped my husband and I navigate the 23-item chaat menu.
With lively Bollywood music setting the tone, we reacquainted ourselves with gol gappa, which did not disappoint, and then ordered three other dishes at Seth’s recommendation. Chole bhatura, another wonderful hands-on dish, is great for two people. Hot fried leavened bread, reminiscent of Hungarian langos, is meant for pulling apart to add on the accompanying four components: spicy stewed chickpeas and potatoes, a crunchy onion-cilantro mix, hot spicy pickle and a cooling raita. It’s that playful alchemy of flavours and textures that make chaat so exciting to eat.
Equally delicious is ladoo karare, a dish of hot fritters made from moong daal (lentils), spongy and delicate, smothered with a zingy mint chutney and shaved daikon radish. Next was Lala Ji's best-selling allo tikka burger with noodles.
According to Seth, 70 percent of their chaat fan base hails from Kelowna, which, he explains, is due to the visiting student population seeking a taste of home. The burger consists of a large fried potato patty as a base, layered with onions, a slab of paneer cheese, tomatoes, special sauce and stir-fried egg noodles. The carb monster is then crammed into a foil burger bag, ready to eat.
Remember this is street food, so get ready to eat with both hands, serviettes at the ready. With cups of hot chai to wash it down, it was crazy good and the four dishes provided an affordable and substantial lunch for two. Obviously, there is more of the menu to explore, including the recommendations of malai chaap, a tandoor oven-baked dish of marinated soy bean pieces served with a creamy mint sauce, and vegetable Manchurian of vegetable fritters sautéed with garlic, ginger and chillie sauce.
I vow to return.
Indian cuisine intrigues with its layering of spices, whole or ground, toasted or fried to bring out a dish's flavours and aromas. That bag of curry powder, heavy with turmeric, just doesn’t cut it.
And those spices sitting on the shelf for the last couple of years have long lost their lustre. To help us add layers of goodness, authenticity and flavour when making Indian food at home, Kelowna-based chef and edible adventurer, Aman Dosanj, has launched a line of fresh spice blends. Taking her mother’s advice —“Your food is only as good as your spices”— Dosanj selects single origin non-GMO spices imported from India for three wonderful blends.
I’m currently cooking with the Kadhai blend, a savoury and delicious mix of fennel, coriander, cumin and a touch of chilli. Using it as suggested from her website, paisleynotebook.com, in a sauté of onion and mushrooms, the dish was taken from simple to spectacular.
Create your own edible adventures by purchasing her spice blends online or in person at Upper Bench Winery.
—
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.