Go ahead, pair your Christmas turkey dinner with virtually any wine.
The traditional festive meal has a myriad of tastes and textures, making it an amiable match to almost every white, rose, red or sparkling wine.
Oaked or unoaked, Chardonnay is a great place to start.
The world’s most popular white wine is eminently versatile, so it will complement white or dark turkey meat, fatty gravy, stuffing, buttery potatoes and vegetables and sweet cranberry sauce.
If you’re into oaked Chardonnay, an opulent option is Fort Berens White Gold Reserve Chardonnay 2017 ($26).
The Lillooet winery uses only the finest estate-grown Chardonnay grapes for this premium bottle, displaying bright and crisp peach and pineapple aromas and flavours backed by caramel and subtle spice.
If you want to avoid oak, Gray Monk 2018 Unwooded Chardonnay ($17) from Lake Country is the ticket.
It’s fermented in stainless steel tanks, not oak barrels, so it’s a bright and quaffable drink with a profile of pineapple, tangerine and melon.
Also from Gray Monk is the 2017 Pinot Auxerrois ($16.50), a wine you don’t see much of in the Okanagan, but it is common in France’s Alsace region, Germany and Luxembourg.
As a cool-climate varietal it’s best finished just off-dry with aromas and flavours of apple, pear and Asian star fruit.
Gray Monk’s version nails it.
Winemaker Penelope Roche of Roche Wines in Naramata calls her 2017 Tradition Pinot Gris ($29) atypical.
That’s because it’s not the characterless Pinot Gris that tends to be produced en masse around the world.
Roche’s creation is full and flavourful with a zesty pear-lemon peel-vanilla-and-spice profile.
Can you say Falanghina?
It’s an ancient white grape variety from Southern Italy’s Campania region that matures in Mediterranean breezes and volcanic soils.
Pronounce it with a hard ‘g’ – fah-lahn-geeh-nah.
Regardless of whether you can say it or not, the Janare 2017 Falanghina del Sannio ($20) comes in a tall and elegant bottle and will reward you with aromas and flavours of peach, lemon and salted almonds.
Vancouver-based Renaissance Wine Merchants imports the Falanghina and it’s for sale at the government liquor stores in Penticton, Orchard Park (Kelowna) and Lakeshore (Kelowna) and private stores such at Mission Liquor in Kelowna and Cask & Barrel in West Kelowna.
The Bench 1775 Viognier 2018 ($25) from Naramata is a subtle interpretation of this notoriously bold white.
As such, it has an aroma of rose petals and flavours of apricot and tangerine.
Pink is also a good option at the Christmas dinner table.
Not only will it taste great with the big bird, but the colour is festive.
Bench 1775 White Merlot Rose 2018 ($25) is perfectly pale and peachy, with some cranberry and dried herb flavours.
Jackson-Triggs Grand Reserve 2018 Rose ($20) from Oliver is hearty, bright pink Rose with classic strawberries and cream profile amped up by rhubarb flavours.
If it just has to be red with turkey, go light and delicate.
Fort Berens 2017 Reserve Pinot Noir ($30) fits the bill with aromas and flavours of cherry, subtle spice and a slight earthiness.
The Fort Berens Pinot won a gold medal at the 2019 B.C. Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards.
Off to Italy
Kelowna-based sommelier Stephanie Larsen of Dea del Vino Wine Journeys is organizing two eight-day trips to Italy and you can join her.
The Sept. 6-14 and Sept. 17-25 itineraries cost $3,495 per person and includes eight nights in a villa with pool in Ostuni, Puglia in Southern Italy with airport pickup and drop off.
Also included are all meals and wine, vineyard, olive grove, beach, market and historic town visits and pasta, pizza and cheese making classes.
Airfare to and from Italy is not included.
“I keep the groups small, about 10 to 12 people, and we all stay in the same villa where we can have family-style meals and use it as a base to explore the region,” said Larsen.
“I’ve been to Puglia many times and know the area and the best places to go.”
When not hosting groups in Italy, Larsen works at the tasting bar at Kelowna’s St. Hubertus Winery and pours at festivals and Save-On Food’s wine section for wineries Blasted Church, Moraine, Howling Bluff and Hester Creek.
By the way, translated from Italian, Dea del Vino means goddess of wine. Check out DeaDelVino.com.
Steve MacNaull is a reporter at The Okanagan Weekend. Reach him at steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca. Also catch Steve’s Okanagan Wine & Dine Show on Saturdays at 11:15 a.m. exclusively on OkanaganValleyRadio.com. If you miss it then, shows are always available in the podcast vault.
