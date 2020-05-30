Beginning June 1, buses across the Okanagan Skaha School District 67 will be running at their regularly scheduled times on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. There will be no buses operating on Wednesdays.
School buses will carry one student per seat with the potential of students from the same home sharing a seat, when necessary.
In a press release, board chair James Palanio estimates that busing numbers will be low, but in the unlikely event of a bus being full, the driver may have to adapt the routes as necessary to ensure all students are picked up.
SD67 operates schools in Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, Kaleden and the West Bench.