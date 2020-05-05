May 5

This photo first appeared in The Herald on May 5, 2012.

 SCOTT TRUDEAU/Penticton Herald file photo

Amigo Diego Alcaraz of Penticton (centre) submitted this 2012 photo in recognition of today’s Cinco de Mayo. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Penticton Amigos of Mexico is not holding a traditional celebration, but Mr. Alcaraz wanted to extend best wishes to the Mexican community in the South Okanagan on this special day.