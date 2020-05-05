Amigo Diego Alcaraz of Penticton (centre) submitted this 2012 photo in recognition of today’s Cinco de Mayo. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Penticton Amigos of Mexico is not holding a traditional celebration, but Mr. Alcaraz wanted to extend best wishes to the Mexican community in the South Okanagan on this special day.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tourists told to stay away
- Vassilakis celebrate 50 years of marriage
- 240 new apartments planned for Penticton
- Self-isolation beds secured for less fortunate
- Body found in Osoyoos
- Market vendors go on the offensive
- Crash victim 'had so much potential
- Casinos last on Dr. Henry’s list to reopen
- IH says 19 sickened by Alberta work camp
- Health precautions greet transient workers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
May 15
-
May 16
-
May 22
-
May 29
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5
Latest News
- As Trump resumes travel, staff takes risks to prepare trip
- B.C. Wildfire Service interactive wildfire app provides timely fire data
- New digital registration ensures faster, safer assistance for B.C. evacuees
- The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada
- Pelosi pushes new virus package as GOP resists big spending
- Broadway considers the path forward for shows to go on