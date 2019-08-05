OVERVIEW: Covert action is not necessary when the truth will do. It all comes out in the wash anyway. This is one case where taking extra time is not helpful; being stubborn has a price.
Charming words or expressions of love will smooth things over and neutralize tensions. Remember the old saying, “you get more with honey than vinegar.”
Plan travel to get out of dodge for a few days. Contemplate how to make financial gains or increases in security. Follow familiar patterns, they pay off.
Treat yourself or others to something nice as generosity is appreciated. Soul searching helps re-set goals where you are not making headway on your present path.
ARIES: Social activity can deepen to a more personal level. Enjoy the company of those you like.
TAURUS: You can see how investments will pay off. Improve your environment or home situation.
GEMINI: What you say or do is supported by mates, associates or authorities. Advance in stages.
CANCER: Consider jobs or other income opportunities you would be comfortable with. Make links.
LEO: You stand out as circumstances work in your favour. Others appreciate any help you give.
VIRGO: Spend time where you will receive extra special treatment even if it seems confining.
LIBRA: You rub elbows with important or well-connected individuals. There are shared benefits.
SCORPIO: Your career or status is on the rise. You feel like a winner as others are supportive.
SAGITTARIUS: Your world opens up near or far as you are connected to key individuals now.
CAPRICORN: Private deals or arrangements provide benefits that others want in on as well.
AQUARIUS: Partner with powerful or influential people or groups. They admire your abilities.
PISCES: Take the necessary steps to rise to the top in your area of expertise. Speak about it.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each week in The Okanagan Weekend. Contact her via email at heather_zais@telus.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.