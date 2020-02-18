OVERVIEW: The week begins under the influence of mercury turning retrograde so be ready for things to stall or back up. Avoid signing anything that is not already decided or drawn up, etc. This happens close to Neptune. There will be some fudging of the facts, masking the truth or outright delusion. Messages and documents need to be rechecked to see what is really being said. Those who avoid coming forward may have to be pressured to do so. Keep personal relationships private to avoid undue influence in any way. Don’t post things that could be misinterpreted or used to expose. Meet in neutral or secluded places to brainstorm. Keep schedule flexible.
ARIES: Focus on what you really stand for and make changes in that direction. Release the past.
TAURUS: You can pull a rabbit out of the hat while others are looking around for another solution.
GEMINI: Become the director in a situation where those involved do’ít know they are only players.
CANCER: When trying to act independently you may have to call in some back-up to get results.
LEO: Showing what you can do attracts praise or offers of support from those who are watching.
VIRGO: Current agreements can be advanced to the next stage while protecting those involved.
LIBRA: You can be the star on the job or when making arrangements for others. Take it in stride.
SCORPIO: Break from confining relationships in a way that is win win for all. Reconsider deals.
SAGITTARIUS: Private meetings have promising results as you work to get on the same page.
CAPRICORN: Try a new approach and you will have more influence. Others get out of the way.
AQUARIUS: Look at where your strength is with finances or assets. It adds up pretty good now.
PISCES: You can feel like an actor in a movie as you watch how your words get some reaction.
