The world has turned upside down; everyday routines are disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and we are all learning to do things in different ways.
The effort we are making to comply with the advice from health professionals is making a difference in keeping our communities safe from the virus; especially those who are most likely to be adversely affected.
Many seniors are tech savvy and able to stay connected to friends and family during this time of purposeful isolation through email, FaceTime, Facebook, Skype and Zoom. They can navigate the world of online shipping and home delivery; online banking and other virtual ways of managing day-to-day tasks.
For seniors without technology skills or no access to a computer, one can feel much more isolated and disconnected from community than just a few weeks ago. We all know that social isolation can have negative health outcomes.
Safe Seniors, Strong Communities is a joint initiative between the B.C. Ministry of Health, bc211 and the United Way of the Lower Mainland. Local agencies are working together in the region to use local volunteers to keep in touch with seniors through regular calls or friendly phone visits all while following physical distance requirements.
The volunteers provide assistance with grocery shopping and home delivery, including pharmacy pick-up. They also help with meal delivery or connecting to other services in the community to meet their needs.
It’s important to remind seniors that they are part of a caring community — even a friendly voice with the answers to a question can provide a lift to the day.
All seniors 65 and over can ask for this support and there is no charge for the services. It is as simple as dialing 211 or you go online to www.bc211.ca to connect to a service in your community.
Times like these can bring out the best in humanity and the reminder of what is truly important. We are social beings and it is natural to be connected with others.
We may not be able to be together in the ways we are used to, but we can make a new story by our actions and the actions of others. We are a stronger community with benefit to all when we look out for each other.
Don’t hesitate to reach out, volunteers are ready to assist.
You might just make a new friend.
Myrna Tischer is the co-ordinator of Better at Home, a program of OneSky Community Resources.