The songs and music of the holiday season make it truly festive and this week, a virtual carol sing along will make it particularly special.
The Christmas Carol Sing Along will take place via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.
Alice Unruh will lead the singing and play the accompaniment for favourites like The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting), Holly Jolly Christmas, Silent Night, Let it Snow and O Come All Ye Faithful.
Guest singers will also add their voices to seasonal classics.
Don’t worry about your singing — you sing along at home and enjoy the warmth of the music. Lyrics will be posted on the screen so you won’t miss a verse.
Preregistration is required so you can receive the link to the Zoom event. Please send an email to psdics@hotmail.com to register for this uplifting musical event.
The event is presented by the Penticton Seniors Community Action Group, a partnership between the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society, One Sky Community Resources and the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society.