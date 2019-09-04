Over objections from neighbours, a rezoning that could clear the way for a three-lot subdivision on Vancouver Hill was granted Tuesday by city council.
The owner of 595 Vancouver Ave., which overlooks Esplanade Park and Okanagan Lake, intends to tear down an existing house and build three in its place.
Neighbours at a pair of public hearings expressed concern about a loss of views and argued the new development wouldn’t fit in with what exists now.
The majority of council disagreed by way of a 5-2 vote in favour of the rezoning.
“In my opinion, you have to be careful what you wish for,” Coun. Julius Bloomfield told neighbours.
Had the rezoning been denied, “You could have a really massive house on there, which you would not be able to see through,” said Bloomfield.
Coun. Judy Sentes described the project as “respectful densification,” and Mayor John Vassilaki said such developments are the way of the future in Penticton as vacant land becomes scarce on the valley bottom.
The two opposing votes were from Coun. Frank Regehr and Katie Robinson, both of whom had concerns about a narrow driveway to access all three homes.
