A retired RCMP officer and a semi-retired nurse are thrilled with the early response since realizing their dream to own and operate a simple lifestyle store in downtown Penticton.
Fig & Lily, located at 416 Main St. next to The Cellar Restaurant, is the brainchild of Tom and Hanna Grace, who have been married for over 40 years.
They settled in Penticton more than a quarter-century ago, when Tom was an officer at the local RCMP detachment and Hanna worked as a registered nurse at Penticton Regional Hospital, where she still puts in a few hours each week.
Since early in their relationship, the Graces have had a dream of sharing their keen eye and impressive collection of antiques, vintage clothing, houseware, jewelry, costume jewelry, charm bracelets, old books, a variety of hardy cacti and more.
The couple are committed to selling products that are environmentally and ethically conscious, with a focus on reusing, zero waste and repurposing.
The Fig & Lily – named after their beloved cat Figaro and dog Lily, both rescues – officially opened for business on July 1.
“It was a neat way of remembering them. We wanted a catchy name and it sounded good and we’re very happy with the name,” said Hanna.
The appeal of the Fig & Lily is selling old-fashioned items and materials to a new crowd.
“We have always had a very strong passion for recycling and re-using, so this very much reflects this. Everything we sell is pre-used, oldies items,” explained Hanna.
Some of the dresses and clothing items for sale were designed 30 and 40 years ago, but are in much better shape than some of the new clothing sold in modern fashion stores, she noted.
“What is called fast fashion doesn’t have nearly the same quality of clothes made 50 and 60 years ago,” she said. “It has been a major also-contributor to worldwide pollution. We’re all about reusing and recycling old things and zero waste.”
Fig & Lily also offers a personal experience – with all the necessary health precautions in place, of course.
“We have the time to talk to (customers), can hopefully help them find what they’re looking for and I really feel we have such a unique and eclectic variety of things that there’s almost something for everybody,” said Hanna.
Some other products for sale include wool blankets, leatherware, belts, vintage briefcases, bar and cocktail items, art and pottery, vintage books, all-occasion cards and old-fashioned kitchen ware.
They will be adding an assortment of sewing and needlecraft items in the near future.
“I really hope people come in here and have a pleasant time looking at pleasant things,” said Hanna.
The Graces will also be booking personalized appointments for people starting in early November.
For more information, you can phone 250-493-7760 or visit the website at www.fignlily.com. They also have a Facebook and Instagram links on their website. The store is open Tuesday to Saturday, from 10:30 am until 5:30 pm.