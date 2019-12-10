QUESTION: After the devastating loss of one of our cats, we’ve been looking to adopt a new cat. We think we have found one. Having said that I have a question.
The male in question is eight months old this month, but not yet neutered. Are there any issues we should be concerned about neutering at this late date? The breeder plans on his neutering this week.
— Bill, West Kelowna
ANSWER: In general, cats reach puberty around six months of age. Adult male cats tend to mark their territory by spraying urine on objects.
This behaviour is very disturbing to the owners. The urine smell is extremely strong and hard to get rid off.
Furthermore, once the cat has adopted this behaviour, it is very hard to break the pattern.
In order to prevent this behaviour development, it is recommended to neuter the cat before it reaches sexual maturity (so before, or around six months of age).
I would enquire with the breeder, whether the cat in question has started to exhibit this behaviour.
QUESTION: My dog is one year old, she has been very healthy up till now. In the past month or so, she has been having strange episodes that I believe are seizures.
She stiffens up, falls on her side and drools profoundly. It takes a few seconds to a few minutes till she’s back to normal. I tried to research it online, but couldn’t find information about this specific presentation and I’m quite lost.
Is it really seizures? What causes that and what can be done about this problem?
— Kevin, West Kelowna
ANSWER: I tend to agree with you that what you are describing is a sort of seizure. Seizures are a symptom of a problem originated in the brain.
First, in order to conclude that these episodes were really seizures, the vet has to obtain some crucial information of all the details regarding the event.
Despite the fact that in the list of the possible causative options for seizures, you will find horrible diseases such as brain tumors, infectious diseases or even metabolic diseases such as diabetes, my experience shows me that in most young dogs the reason is epilepsy.
Epilepsy is diagnosed by elimination, meaning by ruling out the other causes of seizures.
If an underlying disease has been found, it should be treated. If no disease has been found, and the tentative diagnosis is epilepsy, anticonvulsant medications should be considered.
These medications have possible side effects so they are only given when the seizures frequency is high enough to justify it.
When a pet is on anticonvulsant medications, periodic blood tests are required.
The most common blood tests required are first to assess the liver function that can be affected by these medications, and another test is checking the concentration of the medication in the blood to make sure the dose is sufficient.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.